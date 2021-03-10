Charge with MagSafe while multitasking with your iPhone

elago designed the Grip Stand for MagSafe to allow users to use their iPhone to stream, facetime and use all functions of their iPhone while it charges in their hand. The elago Grip Stand for MagSafe holds the MagSafe Charger and has a loop design allowing users to hold their phone easily. Users can also use the Grip Stand to prop up their iPhone making it easy to stream and Facetime while charging.

The elago Grip Stand for MagSafe is the perfect iPhone accessory for college students juggling multiple devices. The Grip Stand for MagSafe is made from premium silicone offering the most comfortable grip while protecting your iPhone and other surfaces.

As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.

The elago Grip Stand for MagSafe is available on Amazon and elago.com and comes in eight colors: black, lavender, jean indigo, white, dark grey, lovely pink, mint and stone.

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in-house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly.

elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

