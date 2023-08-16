ChargeAfter Expands Embedded Lender Network with Wells Fargo

News provided by

ChargeAfter

16 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

By expanding its network of lenders to include Wells Fargo, ChargeAfter enables merchants to provide their well-qualified consumers with fast approvals.

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChargeAfter, the embedded lending platform for point-of-sale financing, announced today that it is partnering with Wells Fargo Retail Services, a division of Wells Fargo Bank, NA that facilitates the delivery of consumer private label and industry credit card programs to retailers.

Merchants that use ChargeAfter's platform to provide point-of-sale financing will now be able to offer their consumers Wells Fargo's private label credit programs. Wells Fargo's private label credit programs are designed to serve consumers with extended promotional terms and fast approvals for qualified consumers. These financing options are critical to retailers and service providers that operate in home goods, home improvement, outdoor living, jewelry, etc. Consumers can access the Wells Fargo private label credit product through a fast and frictionless embedded process at the point of sale.

Steve Jermier, Senior Vice President of Relationship Management for Wells Fargo Retail Services stated, "Partnering with ChargeAfter enables us to easily embed our private label card products into the merchant's point-of-sale. ChargeAfter's simple integration into e-commerce and in-store POS platforms provides consumers with quick and convenient access to our product. This allows our retailers to provide consumers with financing for their individual needs at any point of sale."

Meidad Sharon, CEO of ChargeAfter commented, "We are delighted to partner with a global banking leader such as Wells Fargo. Integrating Wells Fargo's private label credit products into the ChargeAfter platform enables merchants to easily provide consumers with fast access to the best financial choices available. As embedded lending becomes the new standard for merchants' checkout experience, our platform maximizes customer buying power where it matters most - at the point of sale."

About Wells Fargo Retail Services:
Wells Fargo Retail Services, a division of Wells Fargo Bank N.A., facilitates the delivery of consumer private label and industry credit card programs to retailers, manufacturers, distributors, associations, and buying groups in a variety of markets. Learn more at wellsfargo.com/newbusiness.

About ChargeAfter
ChargeAfter is pioneering the embedded lending network for point-of-sale consumer financing for merchants and financial institutions. Powered by a network of lenders and a data-driven matching engine, ChargeAfter streamlines the distribution of credit into a single, secure, and reliable embedded lending platform. Merchants can rapidly implement ChargeAfter's omnichannel platform online, in-store, and at every point of sale, enabling them to provide personalized financing choices to their customers.

ChargeAfter is backed by payment expert investors including Visa, Citi Ventures, Synchrony Financial, Banco Bradesco, MUFG, PICO Venture Partners, Propel Venture Partners, and The Phoenix. ChargeAfter is headquartered in New York with an R&D center in Tel Aviv. Learn more at chargeafter.com

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Varda Bachrach
[email protected]

Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE ChargeAfter

Also from this source

ChargeAfter Expands Lender Network in Canada with Leading B2B BNPL Provider Tabit

ChargeAfter Expands Lender Network in Canada with Leading B2B BNPL Provider Tabit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.