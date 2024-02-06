ChargeAfter's Lending Hub Selected as a Technology Provider for Citi Retail Services' Citi Pay Family of Digital-First Payment Products

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChargeAfter, the embedded lending platform for point-of-sale financing announced that Citi Retail Services, one of North America's largest and most experienced retail payments and credit solution providers, selected ChargeAfter as a technology provider for its Citi Pay® products, including Citi Pay® Credit and Citi Pay® Installment Loan.    

Citi Retail Services' collaboration with ChargeAfter gives participating online merchants the ability to seamlessly integrate Citi Pay products, which include a digital-only credit card and monthly installment loan, into their point-of-sale experience. Citi Pay products give customers flexibility in their budgets and puts them in control of how they want to finance their purchases.

ChargeAfter's Lending Hub for banks bridges the gap between merchants and lending banks by streamlining the complex process from product creation and management to the deployment and distribution of lending products. The Lending Hub for banks also enables swift merchant onboarding and integration for bank lending partners, allowing them to offer various financing options to merchants and their customers at scale.

"We are excited to join forces with Citi Retail Services, leveraging elements of ChargeAfter's Lending Hub to empower and support the Citi Pay family of digital payment products to meet the evolving demands of the merchant community. This collaboration is an affirmation of the capabilities of our Lending Hub for leading payment providers," commented Meidad Sharon, founder and Chief Executive Officer of ChargeAfter. "Our nimble, cutting-edge technology and rapid go-to-market tools for banks position us to support Citi Retail Services in expanding its Citi Pay products and enhance the customer experience at checkout."

"Our collaboration with ChargeAfter enables us to quickly and seamlessly embed Citi Pay products into our merchant partners' point-of-sale, which furthers Citi's more than 30-year commitment to providing merchants and consumers with the secure and flexible payment options they desire," said Terry O'Neil, Head of Connected Commerce and Strategic Growth Initiatives for Citi Retail Services.

About ChargeAfter's Lending Hub

The ChargeAfter Lending Hub for banks is a comprehensive platform designed to allow financial institutions to streamline the development, management, and distribution of lending products. It equips banks and lending institutions with the tools to efficiently deliver lending services to merchants and shoppers at scale. The platform enables rapid merchant onboarding, seamless integration, and diverse processes such as branded eCommerce extensions, point-of-sale integration, call center, and QR code loan processes, as well as merchant self-service management tools, BI analytics, and robust reporting capabilities.

Additionally, the Lending Hub offers full lending program management, encompassing merchant oversight, chargeback management, mitigation measures, and in-depth reporting suites for bank partners. The Lending Hub empowers banks to offer a wide range of financial products, including short- and long-term installments, revolving credit with installments, buy-now-pay-later solutions, private label credit cards, personal loans, project loans, and more, all on a single platform. This flexibility allows banks to rapidly deploy and manage diverse lending assets while maintaining a strong focus on their core business activities.

About ChargeAfter

ChargeAfter is pioneering the embedded lending network for point-of-sale consumer financing for merchants and financial institutions. Powered by a network of lenders and a data-driven matching engine, ChargeAfter streamlines the distribution of credit into a single, secure, and reliable embedded lending platform. Merchants can rapidly implement ChargeAfter's omnichannel platform online, in-store, and at every point of sale, enabling them to provide personalized financing choices to their customers.

ChargeAfter is backed by payment expert investors including Citi Ventures, Visa, MUFG, Banco Bradesco, Synchrony Financial, PICO Venture Partners, Propel Venture Partners, and The Phoenix. ChargeAfter is headquartered in New York with an R&D center in Tel Aviv. For more information, visit https://chargeafter.com/about-us.

