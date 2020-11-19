Chargebee Announces its Fall 2020 Product Release to solve for Complex Business Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargebee, the subscription billing and revenue operations platform that powers thousands of high-growth subscription businesses, today announced the launch of its Fall Release Product Updates. With this release, Chargebee will help businesses with complex workflows rapidly adapt and accelerate time to market.

Chargebee currently enables thousands of businesses across the world in industries as diverse as SaaS, F&B, retail and eLearning, helping them launch and scale subscription based business models and capture revenue potential.

"This year, we have seen businesses across all sizes forced to pivot and scale overnight in the face of Covid-19 and global economic pressures.", said Krish Subramanian, CEO and Co-Founder of Chargebee. "Chargebee is invested in helping high-growth businesses move faster and respond to market changes almost real-time and challenge the notion that becoming bigger makes you slower."

Designed to help fast-growth subscription businesses deploy growth strategies faster, the Chargebee Fall 2020 Updates introduces key enhancements to inventory management, usage-based billing, chargebacks management, offline checkout and mobile subscriptions.

According to Omar Nawaz, CPO of Chargebee, "This release underlines our commitment to empowering subscription businesses with sophisticated and complex business models to accelerate their growth with new capabilities like advanced usage charge models, workflows to automate the handling of chargebacks, off-line payments methods, and advanced invoicing."

This announcement follows at the heels of the $55M Series F funding that Chargebee raised this spring and will allow businesses to achieve a host of new use cases:

Launch into New Markets - Chargebee now allows businesses to launch a native mobile experience to a mobile-first market and automate the acceptance of bank transfers, cheques and wire transfers for users that prefer offline payment methods.

- Chargebee now allows businesses to launch a native mobile experience to a mobile-first market and automate the acceptance of bank transfers, cheques and wire transfers for users that prefer offline payment methods. Organize Inventory - Chargebee now enables businesses to streamline their product catalog management for quicker turnaround times and automatically calculate charges and product usage right down to the last decimal for accurate billing and accounting.

- Chargebee now enables businesses to streamline their product catalog management for quicker turnaround times and automatically calculate charges and product usage right down to the last decimal for accurate billing and accounting. Automate Standard Operations - With Chargebee, businesses can now completely automate usage-based billing, chargebacks management and enforceable contract terms right from within their CRM instance.

- With Chargebee, businesses can now completely automate usage-based billing, chargebacks management and enforceable contract terms right from within their CRM instance. Scale Globally - Businesses can now expand their market to newer geographies like Germany and Poland with support for payment methods like Giropay and Dotpay and Google Pay.

These new capabilities and enhancements cements Chargebee's position as the leading platform to handle subscription management, recurring billing and revenue operations.

About Chargebee:

Chargebee automates revenue operations of high-growth, subscription-based business. Its SaaS platform helps businesses manage and grow their revenue by automating subscriptions, billing, invoicing, payments and revenue recognition processes and it provides key reports, metrics and insights into their subscription business. Founded in 2011, Chargebee has raised north of USD 100M so far and is used by over 2500 companies in 53 countries using more than 120 currencies. For more information, visit www.chargebee.com or follow us on Twitter @chargebee

SOURCE Chargebee