Chargebee Enables Stronger Alignment Among Sales and Finance Teams with Fall 2021 Product Release

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargebee, the leading subscription management platform, today announced the general availability of its Fall 2021 Product Release. With this release, Chargebee enables businesses of all sizes to create better alignment between Sales and Finance functions to accelerate and improve revenue processes as we see a continued rise in automation investments across business functions aimed at increasing efficiencies.

In a recent survey, Chargebee discovered that the majority of respondents want better integrations with CRM (75%) and accounting/ERP (55%) workflows to create stronger alignment across teams, as many companies face bottlenecks arising from back and forth between sales and finance teams, which leads to inaccurate reporting and data. Executives from businesses operating in multiple countries also overwhelmingly responded (63%) that they want recurring billing solutions that support multiple geographies and currencies, including support for regional payment providers, and compliance with local tax laws and entities. To address these challenges, the Fall Release includes the following features:

MS Dynamics GP integration to help finance teams eliminate the manual process of importing subscription and billing data into their system by automatically syncing data on invoices, transactions, and customers. NetSuite SuiteTax integration to help in optimizing book closure cycles by ensuring tax and compliance information is synced and accurate. New HubSpot CRM integration that facilitates effortless quote to cash capabilities via a combination of automation and streamlined subscription actions within HubSpot deals. This allows salespeople to go from quoting to subscriptions and payments without leaving HubSpot. ZohoCRM integration to help sales teams identify more upsell and cross-sell opportunities with a holistic view of invoices, subscriptions, opportunities, and accounts without breaking context. Mollie integration adds to Chargebee's industry-leading number of payment gateway integrations. In addition to the existing language support, ability to handle EU VAT compliances, and local forms of payments, Chargebee enhances its support to international expansion across Europe .

"We heard from customers that especially among large teams, complex sales and finance processes lead to a delayed realization of revenue. As companies grow and scale, this problem becomes amplified," said Nathan Bobbin, Vice President of Product Management at Chargebee. "We are happy to offer expanded capabilities and integrations that enable faster revenue generation and growth by removing bottlenecks and streamlining critical workflows."



"One of the reasons we wanted a new billing system was for the syncing of our client account information within HubSpot to provide better transparency and alignment between Sales, Marketing, and Finance teams," said Joseph Dulo, Finance Controller of Web Shop Manager. "Chargebee has helped me greatly in understanding and reporting on the status of my customers without having to jump through hoops that take up critical work time."

Chargebee's Fall release further enhances the ability for companies to grow with efficiency and confidence. The release comes on the heels of the recent addition of Revenue Recognition capabilities with the acquisition of RevLock and the expansion of local payment forms (iDEAL, Sofort, Bancontact) languages and gateways, and deeper integrations with CRMs and finance tools, all of which simplify the customer experience.

Read more about Chargebee's Fall 2021 product updates here.

About Chargebee

Chargebee is the subscription management platform that automates revenue operations of over 3500 high-growth subscription-based businesses from startups to enterprises. The SaaS platform helps subscription businesses across verticals, including SeaS, eCommerce, e-learning, IoT, Publications, and more, manage and grow revenue by automating subscription, billing, invoicing, payments, and revenue recognition operations and provides key metrics, reports, and business insights. Founded in 2011, Chargebee counts businesses, like Okta, Freshworks, Calendly, and Study.com amongst its global customer base. Learn more about Chargebee at www.chargebee.com



