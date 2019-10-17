Chargebee Expands its RevOps Platform with new capabilities and enhancements for B2B SaaS Workflows.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargebee , a leading subscription management platform, today rolls out the Fall 2019 release. With this release, Chargebee helps businesses build a robust revenue infrastructure to bridge the gap between revenue and critical business functions. By integrating with market leaders like Salesforce and Hubspot, Chargebee now enables businesses to align all the revenue-driving functions with the company's Northstar metric: revenue.

"Revenue growth for SaaS businesses comes down to two aspects: sustaining existing revenue by retaining the current customer base, and scaling new revenue by capturing and expanding on opportunities," said Krish Subramanian, CEO and co-founder of Chargebee. "Chargebee's dynamic infrastructure and capabilities, coupled with an expansive array of integrations with essential solutions at each stage of growth allows our customers to focus on growing their revenue without having to worry about outgrowing their current toolset."

Last Summer, Chargebee's feature line up heavily focused on enabling businesses to sustain revenue growth by weeding out inefficiencies and fixing revenue leaks - with smarter dunning management, automated revenue management, and enhanced reporting for better insights.

The integrations aim to enable businesses to grow revenue by letting them scale across business models, internal processes, and geographic markets.

"Model, Market, and Process are the three axes businesses need to activate to capture opportunities and grow their revenue. With this release, we believe we have empowered subscription businesses to scale up by refining engagement with the target market, streamlining internal business processes and broadening the business's international footprint," said Omar Nawaz, CPO of Chargebee.

The expanded capabilities allow subscription businesses of all sizes to scale across the three growth axes:

Scaling Processes: Chargebee optimizes businesses' interdepartmental workflow and enables frictionless processes with platform integrations for HubSpot, SalesForce, Taxjar, Avalara, Google Analytics, Stitch and 23 more.

Switching Business Models: Businesses moving upmarket pivot to a high-touch sales process. Chargebee lets businesses easily transition to any business model servicing any combination of quote-to-cash, complex sales or product-led workflows.

Businesses moving upmarket pivot to a high-touch sales process. Chargebee lets businesses easily transition to any business model servicing any combination of quote-to-cash, complex sales or product-led workflows. Spreading across Markets: Chargebee bolsters its global compliance and financing capabilities for international regulations and legislation such as PSD2, GDPR, automated EU VAT management and beyond.

This ecosystem expansion reinforces Chargebee's dominance in the industry, following its recent funding round in August and recognition as a Leader in G2 crowd's Report across all subscription categories: Subscription Revenue Management, Subscription Management, Subscription Analytics, and Subscription Billing.

"This release furthers our philosophy of enabling our customers to grow with us,'' said Krish. "We now enable each function in a SaaS business to evolve their tools, processes, and practices from spreadsheets to complex solutions with a flexible revenue management and billing infrastructure powering them."

About Chargebee

Chargebee automates revenue operations of high-growth, subscription-based business. Its SaaS platform helps businesses manage and grow their revenue by automating subscriptions, billing, invoicing, payments and revenue recognition processes and it provides key reports, metrics and insights into their subscription business. Founded in 2011, Chargebee is used by over 1,800 companies in 53 countries using more than 120 currencies.

