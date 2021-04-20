Chargebee Raises $125 Million Series G Funding to Accelerate the Global Shift to Subscriptions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargebee , the leading subscription billing and revenue management platform, today announced a fresh round of $125 million in series G funding, co-led by new investor Sapphire Ventures and existing investors Tiger Global and Insight Venture Partners, along with participation from another existing investor, Steadview Capital.

The new round of funding will allow Chargebee to expand its global footprint and further add to its partnership network. Chargebee is now valued at $1.4 billion, which triples its valuation in less than 6 months.

Chargebee has an extensive customer portfolio that includes brands like Okta, Freshworks, Calendly, Study.com, and thousands of other high-growth subscription businesses.

As a core revenue enabler for thousands of subscription businesses, Chargebee's rapid growth has further been spurred by its fastest time-to-value and its long-term investment in customer growth. Chargebee's platform is easy to implement; onboarding can be completed in less than ten days – even for large global enterprises.

"Today we're able to roll out a new pricing experiment in 30 minutes and converge on the right pricing point that suits our customer segments. Chargebee has given us the freedom to make mistakes, and then fix them right away," said Paul Kapsner, Director of Finance at Superfoods company and a long term customer of Chargebee.

The global pandemic has accelerated the already growing shift to SaaS and subscription-based business models from cars to coffee providers. Demand for moving into a recurring revenue stream is expected to grow at a 17.5% CAGR over the next five years.

The company recently brought out enterprise-class capabilities like usage-based billing and a dedicated data center for Europe while getting consistently ranked #1 by customers among all Finance Products in review sites such as G2.

"Businesses today need to quickly respond to evolving customer needs, compliance requirements, and market pressures in real-time. More than ever before, businesses need their subscription revenue platform to be the reliable system of record that enables them to rapidly scale their revenue processes," said Krish Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO at Chargebee. "Chargebee is committed to spearheading this movement towards a subscription-first world by helping our customers realize rapid value, and being an integral partner in their long-term growth journey."

"We are thrilled to partner with Krish, Raman and the entire Chargebee team as we believe they have built a leading product in the subscription billing and revenue management space," says Rajeev Dham , Partner at Sapphire Ventures and the latest board member of Chargebee. "As the global shift to subscription-first models continue to grow in popularity, Chargebee has an incredibly bold vision for new products for multiple market segments. After years of knowing them, I've been most impressed by their thoughtfulness and execution in building Chargebee as the emerging category leader that is reinventing the broader space."

With this fresh round of investments, Chargebee plans to further invest in their product to help businesses scale their subscription revenue operations seamlessly from startup to IPO. The company also announced that it will be increasing its investment on its global expansion, and key partnerships.

As the company grows, it is also beginning to reflect in the size of their flagship summit, Champions of Change . The virtual summit is doubling in size since the previous event in October 2020, with participation from 6000 business leaders. Scheduled to take place on May 19th and 20th, the Champions of Change summit brings together leaders and rising change-makers in the subscription space to a common platform.

About Chargebee

Chargebee is the subscription billing and revenue management platform that automates revenue operations of over 3000 high-growth subscription-based businesses from startups to enterprises. Its SaaS platform helps subscription businesses across verticals - SaaS, eCommerce, e-learning, IoT, Publications etc. manage and grow their revenue by automating operations around subscriptions, billing, invoicing, payments and revenue recognition and it provides key metrics, reports and insights into their business. Founded in 2011, Chargebee today includes businesses across 60 countries, like Okta, Freshworks, Calendly and Study.com amongst its customers. Learn more about Chargebee at www.chargebee.com

About Sapphire Ventures

Sapphire Ventures is a leading venture capital firm that partners with visionary teams and venture funds to build companies of consequence. For nearly two decades, Sapphire has been investing capital, resources and expertise in innovative startups and technology-focused venture funds around the world. With more than $6.8B in AUM across Sapphire Ventures, Sapphire Partners and Sapphire Sport, and with team members in Austin, London, Palo Alto and San Francisco, Sapphire is well-positioned to help scale companies and venture funds, elevating them to become global category leaders. To learn more about Sapphire Ventures, visit: https://sapphireventures.com/.

