Chargebee strengthens its subscription and revops platform with new capabilities to enhance customer growth through market uncertainties

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargebee , the industry leading subscription management platform, today announces its Summer 2020 product updates. With this release, Chargebee will further help organizations adapt their business models and scale revenue through workflow automations, pricing experiments, revenue intelligence, and deep integrations.

The update follows the recent global pandemic around Covid-19 that has forced both traditional and subscription-based businesses to rapidly adapt their revenue models and workflows.

"Change is continuous today across markets, environment and internal processes. Businesses today need to respond in close to real-time, to just ensure continued relevance," said Krish Subramanian, CEO and co-founder of Chargebee. "As a platform designed for high-growth SaaS and subscription businesses, we need to ensure that every revenue leader has the ability to rapidly identify these changing dynamics, adapt with the strategies, and leverage every opportunity to grow".

Designed to help SaaS and subscription businesses streamline their billing workflow, identify revenue insights and deploy strategies, the Chargebee Summer 2020 Product Updates include key enhancements to Chargebee's contract management, plan modeling and entitlement, analytics, and integrations with key partners including Salesforce and Hubspot.

"We understand the changes that businesses undergo, and are continually building a flexible product that will allow them to adapt and scale. The right billing infrastructure should allow businesses to deploy new plan packages, launch products, handle complex sales workflows, and expand into new geographies with the flip of a switch," said Omar Nawaz, CPO of Chargebee.

The new features will allow businesses enable a variety of use cases while continuously evolving to meet new needs:

Scaling Business: Chargebee enables businesses to scale seamlessly by streamlining their complex catalogue management, sales workflows and offering increased payment options

Chargebee optimizes and enables frictionless enterprise workflows with deeper platform integrations for HubSpot, SalesForce, GetAccept, NetSuite among others. Market Expansion: Chargebee helps business expand internationally as it increases its footprint in Europe by establishing local data centers, increased support for payment gateways and currencies, and updates for enhanced compliance with new EU regulations.

This ecosystem expansion reinforces Chargebee's dominance in the industry, following its recognition as a Leader in G2 across all subscription categories - Subscription Revenue Management, Subscription Management, Subscription Analytics, and Subscription Billing.

Chargebee also hosted its first user conference on July 22, 2020 where we celebrated SaaS companies and leaders who have been champions of change pushing the boundaries of change to transform their business and emerge as trail blazers.

