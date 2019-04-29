ChargEdge Appoints Dr. Ted Tewksbury to Its Advisory Board

FREMONT, Calif., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChargEdge, a leading innovator and provider of advanced wireless charging technologies, today announced that semiconductor industry veteran, Dr. Ted Tewksbury, has joined the company as a strategic advisor.

ChargEdge's Founder and Chairman, Sanjaya Maniktala, said: "I am delighted that Ted is joining ChargEdge's Advisory Board. His senior management experience and expertise in wireless charging development and manufacturing, coupled with his experience across global markets, will stand us in good stead as we progress towards our ambition to be the best performing, most trusted and respected wireless charging company in the world. His reputation as one of the world's leading pioneers in the wireless charging business and his track record in building industry leaders in our space will be an inspiration to our people and our way of working. I look forward to welcoming Ted to the Board."

"By reinventing wireless charging from the ground up, ChargEdge has overcome the limitations of earlier technologies, enabling, for the first time, the delivery of true wireless power for virtually any application," said Dr. Tewksbury. "I'm delighted to be joining Sanjaya and his talented team and look forward to leveraging my experience in wireless charging to help ChargEdge commercialize its game changing technology and unlock the company's full potential."

Dr. Ted Tewksbury is an accomplished technology industry CEO, technologist and board director with a proven track record of developing visionary products, building new businesses and turning around underperforming enterprises. Dr. Tewksbury was Chairman, CEO and President of Energy Focus Inc., a provider of high-performance LED lighting products, from Dec. 2016 to April 2019, and CEO of Entropic Communications from 2014 until its successful sale in 2015. From 2008 to 2013, Dr. Tewksbury was President and CEO of Integrated Device Technology, where he led the company's successful turnaround, founding and building industry leadership in a dozen new businesses including wireless charging, RF and power management. Dr. Tewksbury served as President and Chief Operating Officer at AMI Semiconductor from 2006 until the company's sale in 2008 and was Managing Director at Maxim Integrated, Inc. from 2000 to 2006, where he built and grew the company's high-speed signal processing business unit. Earlier in his career, Dr. Tewksbury held a variety of engineering and management positions at IBM Microelectronics and Analog Devices. He holds a B.S. in Architecture and an M.S. and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Dr. Tewksbury has considerable public and private company board experience. He currently serves on the board of directors at MaxLinear and Jariet Technologies and was formerly a board member at Energy Focus, Entropic Communications, Integrated Device Technology and the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA).

About ChargEdge (www.chargedge.com, empower@chargedge.com)

ChargEdge is a leading innovator and provider of advanced wireless charging technologies for electronics, transportation, industrial, healthcare and aerospace & defense. ChargEdge's patented wireless charging technology is backward compatible with Qi, but provides an order of magnitude greater power in an order of magnitude smaller form factor, while overcoming fundamental limitations of orientation and alignment sensitivity, thermal management, charging time and foreign object detection.

