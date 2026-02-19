Chargeflow Earns Spot on G2's 2026 Best Software Awards for Best Commerce Software Products

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargeflow , a leading chargeback management and fraud prevention platform for eCommerce merchants, today announced it has been named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards , earning a spot on the Best Commerce Software Products list. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

The recognition in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards validates Chargeflow's mission to help merchants fight friendly fraud, recover lost revenue, and grow confidently without treating chargebacks as a cost of doing business.

"Being recognized as a winner in G2's Best Software Awards is especially meaningful because it is driven entirely by customer feedback," said Ariel Chen, CEO of Chargeflow. "This recognition reflects the real impact Chargeflow has on merchants who rely on us to recover revenue, reduce chargeback risk, and operate with confidence in an increasingly complex payments environment."

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including Chargeflow. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

About G2's Best Software Awards

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually, including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn .

About Chargeflow

Chargeflow is the world's leading chargeback automation platform, empowering merchants to prevent, fight, and understand chargebacks through intelligent data and automation. Our mission is to help merchants reclaim revenue and restore trust in post-purchase commerce. Through Chargeflow Prevent, Chargeflow Automation, and Chargeflow Alerts, we deliver an end-to-end solution for managing post-purchase risk, turning disputes into opportunities for protection, prediction, and growth.

Founded by eCommerce veterans, Chargeflow now supports over 15,000 merchants globally, across industries including retail, travel, gaming, and digital services.

By combining AI-driven evidence, behavioral analytics, and real-time data sharing, Chargeflow transforms how merchants manage disputes, making chargebacks not just solvable but also predictable.

Media Contacts

Michael Wood for G2

[email protected]

Dan Moshkovich for Chargeflow

2133092373

[email protected]

SOURCE Chargeflow