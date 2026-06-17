Chargeflow Expands Board with SaaS, Fintech, and Payments Leaders as It Moves Beyond Chargebacks

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargeflow, a leading platform for AI-powered chargeback management and post-transaction revenue protection, today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with the appointment of Scott Galit, former CEO of Payoneer; Scott Maxwell, Founder & Managing Partner at OpenView; and Natalie Refuah, General Partner at Viola Growth.

These appointments reflect Chargeflow's continued momentum and commitment to scaling its platform to meet the growing demand for automated dispute resolution and revenue recovery across the global payments ecosystem.

Chargeflow expands board as it moves beyond Chargebacks

As dispute volumes continue to rise and payment ecosystems grow more complex, merchants of all sizes — along with marketplaces, payment service providers (PSPs), and merchant-of-record platforms — face increasing pressure to manage chargebacks, fraud, and revenue leakage. Chargeflow provides a comprehensive platform spanning prevention, alerts, automation, and recovery, enabling customers across the payments ecosystem to protect and recover revenue while reducing operational overhead and risk exposure.

The newly appointed board members bring a combination of operational, investment, and company-building experience that directly aligns with Chargeflow's next phase of growth. Scott Galit led Payoneer for over a decade, transforming it into a global, publicly traded fintech platform supporting millions of businesses worldwide. His experience building and scaling across international markets will be instrumental as Chargeflow expands its global footprint and deepens its role within the broader payments ecosystem.

Scott Maxwell, Founder and Managing Partner at OpenView, has spent decades helping SaaS companies define and lead new categories through product-led growth. His work with high-growth software companies has focused on scaling go-to-market strategies, refining PLG motions, and positioning companies as market leaders - expertise that will support Chargeflow as it continues to redefine the market and accelerate adoption across both SMB and enterprise segments.

Natalie Refuah, General Partner at Viola Growth, brings deep experience working with companies at critical inflection points, helping leadership teams scale operations, expand into enterprise markets, and navigate global growth efficiently. Her perspective will support Chargeflow as it continues to build the infrastructure, processes, and discipline required to scale sustainably while moving upmarket.

Together, these additions strengthen Chargeflow's ability to execute across product, go-to-market, and international expansion as the company continues to scale rapidly.

Ariel Chen, CEO and Co-Founder of Chargeflow, said:

"Each of these leaders has built or scaled companies through the exact challenges we're navigating today, from defining new categories to expanding globally, to building infrastructure that supports millions of transactions. Scott Galit's experience scaling Payoneer into a global payments platform, Scott Maxwell's track record in shaping category-defining SaaS companies, and Natalie Refuah's work helping high-growth companies operationalize and scale give us the strategic depth to accelerate our next phase of growth."

Scott Galit, former CEO of Payoneer, added:

"Digital merchants everywhere in the world are struggling with increasing fraud that causes them to lose revenues and forces them to invest more to protect their business. Chargeflow has revolutionized transaction risk management with its AI-native platform that maximizes revenue protection and minimizes cost and complexity for merchants of all sizes. It's a privilege to join Ariel and the whole Chargeflow team to help them fulfill their mission to create a fraud-free ecosystem for global commerce."

About Chargeflow

Chargeflow is the world's first fully automated chargeback platform, built by fintech and e-commerce entrepreneurs and backed by leading VCs to level the playing field against chargebacks and friendly fraud. By combining state-of-the-art technology, generative AI, proprietary automation, and deep domain expertise, Chargeflow enables merchants to recover and prevent chargebacks at scale, completely hands-free. With a security-first architecture, industry-leading win rates, and a guaranteed ROI, Chargeflow protects billions in revenue for tens of thousands of businesses globally. Learn more at www.chargeflow.io.

Media Contact:

Dan Moshkovich for Chargeflow

2133092373

[email protected]

SOURCE Chargeflow