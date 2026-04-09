Chargeflow Expands North American Presence with New NYC Office at Rockefeller Plaza

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargeflow, the leader in automated chargeback management and dispute intelligence, today announced the expansion of its North American operations with a new office at 1 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

The move marks a significant milestone in Chargeflow's continued growth across the U.S. market, reinforcing its commitment to scaling operations, deepening partnerships, and supporting a rapidly growing customer base.

Chargeflow - New Location at One Rockefeller Center

Located in one of the most iconic business addresses in the world, the new office places Chargeflow at the center of New York's commercial and cultural hub. The space, operated by Tishman Speyer's Studio platform, provides a premium environment designed to support high-performing teams and foster collaboration.

"This is more than just a new office. It's a reflection of the momentum we're building in North America," said Ariel Chen, CEO of Chargeflow. "New York has become a key hub for our growth, and this expansion allows us to invest further in our team, our customers, and our long-term vision in the region."

Over the past year, Chargeflow has seen accelerated adoption among merchants across eCommerce, fintech, and digital services, driven by increasing demand for smarter, automated solutions to combat chargebacks and friendly fraud.

The New York team has played a central role in this growth, supporting go-to-market efforts and strategic partnerships across the U.S.

"Building and growing our US sales team has been phenomenal - we're growing at a pace that still surprises us every quarter. The product-market fit is undeniable, and we're solving a pain that every merchant feels. New York is the fintech capital of North America, and we're just getting started," said Gabi Kobrin, VP of Sales.

As part of this expansion, Chargeflow is actively hiring in New York, including:

Enterprise Account Executive (Payments)

Sales Development Representative

Business Development Representative

Interested candidates can explore open positions and apply at: https://www.chargeflow.io/careers

About Chargeflow

Chargeflow is the leading platform for automated chargeback recovery and prevention, helping merchants fight friendly fraud, recover lost revenue, and operate with confidence. Powered by AI and a global data network of over 20,000 merchants, Chargeflow delivers unmatched win rates while eliminating manual work across the dispute lifecycle.

Media Contact:

Dan Moshkovich for Chargeflow

2133092373

[email protected]

SOURCE Chargeflow