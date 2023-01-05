ChargeFUZE, a Consumer Technology Start-Up, and Simon Announces Large Scale Rollout of Portable Phone Charging Stations to Enhance The Shopping Experience

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuze Technology Inc. has announced an initiative to scale innovative & autonomous phone charging stations at Simon properties. ChargeFUZE currently powers some of Simon's most marquee retail properties including Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, Copley Place, Fashion Center at Pentagon City, and many more.

ChargeFUZE is a great example of how technology can enhance the shopping experience. ChargeFUZE's all-in-one portable chargers are made available for rental via scanning a QR code on any phone charging station. When finished, shoppers can return the charger to any of the chargeFUZE kiosks at select Simon properties or anywhere in the chargeFUZE network.

"The chargeFUZE suite of product offerings are best in class. They have proven to be an appreciated utility offering for our shoppers and at the same time have added key inventory to our digital media portfolio," said Chip Harding, Senior Vice President, Business Development for Simon.

ChargeFUZE has continued to garner fast adoption in cross-industry experiential, including in retail, sports, entertainment, healthcare, gaming, and hospitality. Their rapidly growing platform has been a much-needed service for people always on the go and plugs into all digital out of home experiences. ChargeFUZE demonstrates the value that it brings both to the consumer and the enterprise.

ChargeFUZE's now allows shoppers to charge their devices while 'on the go' and has proven to increase consumer dwell time. ChargeFUZE's innovative technology will allow consumers to remain fully mobile and allow them to charge any device including phones, cameras, laptops, headphones and more all while shopping and dining.

ChargeFUZE Business Development Director Alec Shuman said "It has been an absolute pleasure working with the entire Simon team. They are dialed in on consumer needs and have proven to quickly adopt and support emerging technologies such as ours. We are looking forward to growing our footprint with Simon and its extended interest in both domestic and international properties."

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company. Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About chargeFUZE

ChargeFUZE is the largest and most innovative provider of high-speed, on-the-go mobile charging. It is making the experience of mobile charging ubiquitous by allowing users to rent a portable charger on the go from any of their kiosks. ChargeFUZE's comprehensive network of autonomous kiosks enables users to charge their phones anywhere, and never miss a moment of the action, the event or their experience. When they're done, users can easily return the portable charger at any chargeFUZE kiosk nationwide in over 25 states. They are currently powering guest experiences across sports, entertainment venues, music festivals, experiential retail, hospitality venues, casinos, hospitals, universities, restaurants, bars and many more. More information is available at chargefuze.com , [email protected] LinkedIn or Instagram .

