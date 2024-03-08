ChargeItSpot® Rebrands to Showcase Device Management Solutions

ChargeIt phone charging stations can be found in some of the largest retailers, health systems, and universities across the United States. ARC device management lockers are designed to charge, track, and manage employee devices. The intelligent locker system is utilized in various sectors, including retail, grocery, and supply chain. This rebranding marks a new chapter for ChargeItSpot, emphasizing the company's dedication to innovation, quality, and the provision of exceptional charging and device management solutions to meet the evolving demands of its diverse clientele.

As part of the strategic rebrand, ChargeItSpot has introduced a new logo and merged several of its websites. ChargeItSpot.com, ChargeIt.com, and ExperienceARC.com now all redirect to a single landing page . The redesigned site gives visitors a comprehensive overview of its device management solutions while offering a glimpse into the company's history, mission, and values.

"After debuting the ARC employee device management product in 2022, we encountered a challenge with our brand identity," explained Jeff Bergeland, SVP of Client Success. "Our company materials and email conventions were tied to @ChargeItSpot.com, so prospects searching for ARC information faced some confusion. This discrepancy underscored the need for a rebrand and we believe our team has done a great job of cleaning up our company name, products, and logos, ensuring they accurately reflect our new structure."

Preserving the ChargeItSpot heritage was an important consideration during the rebrand. ChargeItSpot has built a strong reputation in the charging kiosk industry and continues to be led by some of the world's most experienced kiosk experts. In some forms of the ARC logo, "by ChargeItSpot" has been added to clarify that ARC is the product, while still alluding to the experienced team and company behind it.

ChargeItSpot's newest product, ARC (Asset Recharge Center®) has helped some of the world's most recognized brands improve their employee device management. In a recent case study , clients reported that ARC reduced device shrink by 93%, minimized device overstock by 75%, and allowed managers to reclaim 84% of their time spent on device oversight. ARC serves various clients, including Sam's Club , the Walmart-owned membership warehouse club.

ChargeItSpot will be exhibiting the ARC device management lockers at MODEX 2024 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. For a live demonstration of the product or to speak with the team, visit Booth C6999.

For more information or to submit inquiries about ChargeItSpot and its suite of device management solutions, visit ChargeItSpot.com .

About ChargeItSpot®

Founded in 2011, ChargeItSpot® has revolutionized mobile device management, charging, and security. The company's intelligent, locker-based kiosk solutions are thoughtfully designed to empower businesses and consumers alike. Their ChargeIt® kiosk elevates the in-store mobile experience by providing free and secure phone charging for consumers, saving them from the dreaded dead battery. In return, businesses and venues see increased dwell and spend, while also capturing valuable marketing data.

In 2022, ChargeItSpot launched ARC® after a client approached them with the problem they faced around managing their employee devices. ARC is a centralized device management locker system built for securing, charging, and monitoring employee devices in any industry. ARC not only minimizes device theft/loss and saves employee and manager time, but also boosts operational efficiency by ensuring only optimally-functioning handheld devices are in circulation.

ChargeItSpot is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Contact: [email protected]

