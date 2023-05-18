ChargeLab achieves SOC 2 Type II certification for its cloud-based CSMS

News provided by

ChargeLab

18 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

The independent security audit affirms ChargeLab is compliant with the security gold standard

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChargeLab, a leading charging station management system (CSMS) for the electric vehicle industry, announced today that it has completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit. Conducted by Sensiba San Filippo, LLP, a CPA and a business advisory firm, the audit verifies that ChargeLab's cloud-based CSMS adheres to the strictest standards for protecting sensitive consumer data.

ChargeLab is SOC 2 Type II Compliant
ChargeLab's SOC 2 report verifies the platform's compliance with the security, confidentiality, and availability standards established by The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA). SOC 2 Type II is considered the security gold standard for organizations that handle sensitive consumer data and intellectual property. This accreditation is a crucial step for a SaaS platform of ChargeLab's scope and scale.

"ChargeLab is committed to creating and maintaining a secure operating environment for our customers," says Ehsan Mokhtari, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of ChargeLab. "Our successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates that we are investing in security and compliance at every level. Our customers can feel confident in the knowledge that we build everything with security in mind."

ChargeLab aims to become the most ubiquitous back-end platform for managing smart EV chargers. This certification, along with upcoming platform enhancements, positions ChargeLab as the most reliable and scalable smart EV charging solution available today.

About ChargeLab

ChargeLab builds a hardware-agnostic software platform for managing electric vehicle chargers. Its mission is to solve smart EV charging at scale. ChargeLab's customers include fleets, building owners, convenience stores, and utilities. They leverage ChargeLab's charging station management system (CSMS) and open APIs to manage thousands of EV chargers more efficiently.

Media contact
ChargeLab Inc.
[email protected]
1 (800) 636-0986 ext. 210

SOURCE ChargeLab

