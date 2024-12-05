ChargeLab launches Spark™ to simplify EV charger management with AI-powered insights

Spark™ AI has been in alpha development at ChargeLab since September 2023. Today, the initiative is advancing to beta, opening access to more customers and adding a new Analyze with Spark™ button to the ChargeLab dashboard . The target users for Spark™ are network operations specialists focused on deploying and maintaining large networks of EV chargers. These specialists work at DC fast-charging networks, turnkey installation firms, fleets, and other businesses that manage commercial EV chargers.

"My day-to-day work includes managing uptime for our EV charging network," said one alpha user. "ChargeLab's AI has completely transformed my role. It saves me hours each week by identifying issues with our network and suggesting ways to resolve them. New features added to the Spark™ suite each month have made it faster, smarter, and more powerful. I can't wait to see what comes next with Spark™."

Site hosts and network operations specialists can access ChargeLab's AI by navigating to the EV charger page on their site host dashboard and clicking Analyze with Spark™. With one easy button, users can call ChargeLab's AI, which is fine-tuned to understand EV chargers and OCPP messages. A large language model (LLM) is used to simplify the results into clear, easy-to-understand diagnostic summaries. This enables both technical and non-technical users to deeply analyze and troubleshoot issues remotely.

In addition to Analyze with Spark™, which diagnoses issues after they have occurred, a separate Signals tab proactively monitors for problems before they arise. The Spark™ Signals engine uses dynamic pattern recognition to extract actionable insights from raw OCPP logs and system events. This allows network operations specialists to detect issues early, proactively keeping chargers operational and minimizing downtime.

"We're excited to introduce Spark™ to a wider set of customers today," said Ehsan Mokhtari, CTO of ChargeLab. "These tools were designed to simplify the complex work of managing EV chargers. Spark™ underlines ChargeLab's dedication to innovation and proactive problem-solving, establishing new standards in EV charger management."

Like other parts of ChargeLab's industry-leading platform, Spark™ is easy enough for any property manager to understand yet powerful enough for expert technicians to leverage. Site hosts who wish to migrate their chargers to ChargeLab and get access to Spark™ can contact the company at chargelab.co/contact .

ChargeLab builds software for managing electric vehicle chargers. Its mission is to solve smart EV charging at scale. ChargeLab's customers include building owners, fleets, convenience stores, and utilities. They leverage ChargeLab's charging station management system (CSMS) and open APIs to efficiently manage thousands of EV chargers.

