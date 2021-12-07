ChargeSentry ends e-commerce merchant revenue loss by responding to and winning chargebacks automatically. Tweet this

"Coming from the eCommerce industry, we found out pretty quickly that responding to a growing number of chargebacks was quite painful, time consuming, and never really resulted in a good return on investment, even at a small scale. We developed ChargeSentry to address the growing needs of merchants facing challenges responding and winning chargebacks. At our core we provide an easy-to-use chargeback response service that even the smallest or most-novice merchant could use ", says Jack Shenon, CEO and Founder of ChargeSentry.

Millions of merchants all around the world lose billions of dollars each year to chargebacks, and a significant portion of those chargebacks never get recovered because the merchant never responds to them.

Research shows that over 60% of small and medium sized merchants completely ignore responding to chargebacks or fail to provide effective responses, which results in poor chargeback recovery win-rates.

Jack Shenon goes on to say, "There's no reason why merchants should consider chargebacks as another business expense. We built ChargeSentry to eliminate merchant's effort and end their chargeback revenue loss".

About ChargeSentry

ChargeSentry eliminates the friction for small to medium-sized merchants to stop losing and recovering more revenue from their chargebacks, automatically.

ChargeSentry eliminates the challenge that many merchants have responding to chargebacks with instant on-boarding, transparent monthly pricing without lengthy contracts, and automatically responds chargebacks so that the merchant can focus on their business.

Website

https://www.ChargeSentry.com

Press Contact

[email protected]

