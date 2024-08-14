ChargeWheel Co Selected for the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 4.0 | Amazon WorldWide Operations Sustainability

The enterprise acceleration program is set to support decarbonization at scale through client venturing

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChargeWheel Co announced today that it has been selected as one of the 21 startups out of over 800 candidates from 74 countries that will participate in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Clean Energy Accelerator 4.0 I Generative AI edition plus key clean energy focus areas , a high-pace, non-equity dilutive accelerator designed to support enterprise customers decarbonize at scale, through co-innovation with emerging clean energy and climate tech solutions by mature startups. The program is focused on helping accelerate net zero pathways and the deployment of clean energy solutions to meet the world's growing energy needs.

"We're pleased to welcome ChargeWheel Co into the Clean Energy Accelerator 4.0 as we work together to accelerate energy transitions through generative AI and grid modernization," said Howard Gefen, General Manager of Energy and Utilities, AWS. "With focus areas spanning from sustainability, to clean energy, to alternative fuels, we're excited for this collaboration in helping us reach our net zero goal."

"We are excited to join the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator and work towards overcoming clean energy and decarbonization challenges," said ChargeWheel, CEO, Huzaifa (H) Muhammad. "Through this program we can help define and shape the future of clean energy innovation."

Primary focus areas of the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 4.0 include: generative AI for clean energy; water tech acceleration; energy storage; grid modernization and security; and alternative fuels. Global energy organizations will commit to working with the cohort on advancing customer trials, pilots and partnerships to accelerate the adopting of clean energy solutions. Amazon Operations Sustainability has joined the program as a piloting partner, looking for breakthrough solutions in low carbon building solutions, circular economy, fleet, and low carbon fuel technologies.

ChargeWheel's EV chargers are integrated with a software-enabled modular battery energy storage system, enabling quick deployment of EV charging sites. The ChargeWheel UpGrid energy storage system increases the grid connection power by 10X, thus enabling fleet operators to launch new EV charging sites without having to wait 3-10 years for a grid upgrade.

The AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 4.0, which was announced at COP28 and kicked off in March 2024, has selected its cohorts. Throughout the year it will bring the participants and piloting partners into immersion sprints and workshops to dive deep into piloting opportunities in addition to events to showcase clean energy technology innovations, pilot progress and new use case developments to an audience of leaders in the energy space, industry experts, private and public sector and investors .

Learn more about the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator at: www.aws.amazon.com/energy/clean-energy-accelerator.

Learn more about ChargeWheel Co at: https://www.chargewheel.com

