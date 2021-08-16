Chargezoom Announces Partnership with Maverick Payments

"We are excited to partner with Maverick Payments who shares our vision for the future of payments," said Matt Dubois, CEO of Chargezoom. "Fully integrated payments are the future, understanding the role technology and innovation play for SMBs is why they are one of the fastest growing ISOs and a next-gen payment processor."

"We are excited about Chargezoom as an integrated partner to the Maverick Gateway, which enables our network of agents to easily leverage Chargezoom's growing list of solution integrations. Now merchants boarded through Maverick have a readily available integrated solution for QuickBooks," said Ben Griefer, COO of Maverick Payments. "The experience, service level, and technology that Chargezoom offers clients combined with the lightning-fast onboarding of the Maverick Dashboard is a huge win for sales agents!"

About Chargezoom

Chargezoom addresses the payment needs of modern businesses with powerful integrated payments, allowing businesses to pivot and scale quickly. Automation reduces the burdens typically associated with accounts receivable including manual processes and payment friction. Providing an easy-to-use platform that delights merchants and their customers has attracted the attention of the payments industry.

About Maverick Payments

Since 2000, Maverick has worked with thousands of merchants and partners providing white-glove support and industry-leading payment processing services.

Being a full-service processor, all operations are handled internally, which includes partner and merchant support, underwriting and on-boarding, risk and compliance monitoring, and more.

With an industry-leading dashboard that is feature-rich and both merchant and partner-facing, we make it easy to scale in a frictionless way while providing immense value add. Easily implemented payment processing services offered to business clients that are technology-enabled, lucrative, and an overall win-win for everyone. Due to our proprietary payment gateway and being an ACH processor in addition to acquiring, our solution is all-in-one from a user experience and API perspective.

Being privately held, family owned and operated, we are nimble when compared to the larger players in the space yet compete due to being full-service coupled with our industry-leading technology.

For more information, visit chargezoom.com

