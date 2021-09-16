Chargezoom Announces Partnership with PAYARC

"Having Chargezoom as an integrated service to the PAYARC Payment Gateway is something that we are very excited about. Allowing merchants boarded on our gateway to access Chargezoom's solution integrations, specifically QuickBooks, is a feature we have had many requests for, and now we are very happy to provide," said Zachary Martinez, CEO of PAYARC. "Combining PAYARC's technology with Chargezoom's fast onboarding and experience will make our merchants' lives easier as well as provide more tools for our Sales Partners."

About Chargezoom

Chargezoom addresses the payment needs of modern businesses with powerful integrated payments, allowing businesses to automate and scale quickly. Automation reduces the burdens typically associated with accounts receivable including manual processes and payment friction. Providing an easy-to-use platform that delights merchants and their customers has attracted the attention of the payments industry.

About PAYARC

PAYARC provides payment processing solutions to all types and sizes of merchants. With the latest technology, best practices, and transparent pricing models, we allow businesses to streamline their payment processes and focus on what really matters.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between online merchants and payment solutions. Our team works directly with you to understand your business, goals, objectives, and needs, to cater personalized solutions so you can enjoy having a simple and efficient payment process.

