Chargezoom Announces Partnership with PaymentCloud

"We couldn't be more excited to announce this partnership between Chargezoom and PaymentCloud," says Michael Wright, COO & CSO of PaymentCloud. "Bringing together the most innovative payments automation platform and the leading e-commerce merchant account specialists in the industry is going to add tremendous value to both our merchants and agents. WIth the ability to unify a rapidly expanding digital infrastructure, the Chargezoom platform offers an amazing opportunity to transform the way our merchants think about, and interact with payments."

About Chargezoom

Chargezoom addresses the payment needs of modern businesses with powerful integrated payments, allowing businesses to automate and scale quickly. Automation reduces the burdens typically associated with accounts receivable including manual processes and payment friction. Providing an easy-to-use platform that delights merchants and their customers has attracted the attention of the payments industry.

About PaymentCloud

Ranking #915 on the Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2021, this dynamic group of young payment professionals gives business owners spanning a multitude of industry types the ability to start accepting payments online, in-person, and over the phone. The superior service, abundance of integration options, and robust fraud protections set PaymentCloud apart from the competition and prove to be a top pick again and again.

