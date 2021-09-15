Chargezoom Closes $2M Seed Funding Round

"We continue to sign agreements with Fortune 500 payment service providers and have entered into significant partnership agreements with some of the most influential merchant acquirers," said Scott King, CRO of Chargezoom. "This investment will allow us to continue to build relationships with not only these partners but the merchants they service."

"Our platform was designed with a user-first approach," says Miguel Avellan, CIO of Chargezoom. "This investment will help us to continue to build on that premise and release additional features that will help our users become even more sophisticated in how they handle their payment processing."

"We are delighted to back Matt, Scott, and Miguel and the Chargezoom team in their efforts to help millions of merchants reduce the friction of B2B payments and drive significant cost out of the process for all of their payment partners. Okapi Venture Capital is proud to lead Chargezoom's first round of capital and we look forward to putting our shoulders behind the management team to help Chargezoom live up to its fullest potential," stated Jeff Bocan, Partner of Okapi Venture Capital.

"We believe embedded FinTech applications are a key driver for the next wave of financial innovation and we believe Chargezoom's product and customer relationships position them to be a category winner," says Collin Gutman, Managing Partner at SaaS Ventures.

About Chargezoom

Chargezoom addresses the payment needs of modern businesses with powerful integrated payments, allowing businesses to automate and scale quickly. Automation reduces the burdens typically associated with accounts receivable including manual processes and payment friction. Providing an easy-to-use platform that delights merchants and their customers has attracted the attention of the payments industry.

For more from our leadership team: https://chargezoom.com/seed-funding-message-from-founders

SOURCE Chargezoom

Related Links

chargezoom.com

