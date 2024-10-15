Chargie Receives $9.3M in Grant Funds from California Energy Commission to Deploy EV Charging Stations Across State

Provider's two grant awards will fund installation, operation, and maintenance of more than 1,000 chargers at Northern and Southern California multi-family properties

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargie, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced it has been awarded two grants totaling $9.3 million from the California Energy Commission (CEC) Reliable, Equitable, and Accessible Charging for Multi-family Housing 2.0 (REACH 2.0) program. The awards will fund the installation, operation, and maintenance of more than 1,000 Level 2 EV charging stations across nearly 50 residential communities in Northern and Southern California. Over 90 percent of the stations will be installed in low-income and/or disadvantaged communities (LIDACs).

As part of the CEC's Clean Transportation Program, the REACH 2.0 grant contributes to statewide efforts to achieve climate change goals, improve air quality, and transition to electrified mobility.

"Chargie firmly believes in EV access for all. That includes making sure all drivers have convenient and reliable access to charging," said Chargie CEO Zach Jennings. "The vast majority of EV charging happens at home, and the funds provided by REACH 2.0 mean multi-family communities and their residents won't be left behind in the transition."

The CEC released the Grant Funding Opportunity in April 2023 with the goal of supporting EV charging projects that:

Demonstrate replicable and scalable business and technology models for large-scale deployment of EV charging infrastructure to benefit and be used by multi-family housing (MFH) residents.

Improve education and awareness regarding EVs to increase EV travel by MFH residents, including MFH residents in disadvantaged communities, low-income communities, and/or residents of affordable housing.

Provide affordable, reliable, and conveniently accessible charging infrastructure for MFH residents.

After evaluating and scoring applications, the CEC announced over $41 million in proposed awards to fund infrastructure projects throughout the state. "The CEC is proud to support Chargie and their vision of EV access for all. By deploying chargers near apartment buildings and other multi-family dwellings, Chargie will help more Californians get access to the benefits of EVs," said CEC Commissioner Patty Monahan.

Chargie will use the award funds to execute a project scope that includes community engagement, design engineering, installation, operation, and 24/7/365 monitoring and support. Charging stations used in these deployments will be networked, which enables support from the provider's Network Operations Center (NOC) and remote troubleshooting to maintain high levels of availability and reliability. Chargie's planned installations include properties in Los Angeles, Inglewood, San Jose, Oakland, and South San Francisco, among other cities.

