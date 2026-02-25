SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chariot Defense, a defense technology company pioneering next-generation battlefield power systems, today announced it has raised $34 million in Series A funding, bringing total funding to $41 million. The round was led by new investor Andreessen Horowitz, and with new participation from DCVC, LMNT, Marlinspike, Overmatch, Shield Capital, Ensemble, and Trenches Capital. Existing investors General Catalyst and XYZ also participated.

Chariot Defense Announces $34M Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz to scale command of power on the battlefield Left: Amphora 24 supporting expeditionary UAS rapid charging with Black Jack Brigade onboard light vehicle at NTC rotation 26-02, Nov. 2, 2025. Source DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9389906/black-jack-brigade-conducts-ntc-rotation-26-02 Right: Amphora 400 supporting silent operations for command and control at same exercise. The rotation marked the first armored Transforming in Contact (TiC) 2.0 combat training center rotation.

Power is becoming the critical constraint across military operations. To solve this pressing challenge, Chariot Defense has built a deployable, software-defined power layer that senses, prioritizes, and routes power across mission-critical systems in real time, enabling warfighters to operate without interruption, detectable signature, or wasted capacity.

"We're on a mission to ensure power is never the limiting factor in modern warfare," said Adam Warmoth, Chariot Defense Founder and CEO. "Power on the battlefield is less about how much energy you carry; it is more about how intelligently you control and distribute it. Chariot's Amphora systems act as a combat multiplier in the field, enabling soldiers to operate with greater freedom. We enhance their ability to see, sense, strike, and survive in contested environments. The speed with which warfighters have adopted our systems is a testament to our technology and our incredible team. We're already turning this capital into capabilities as we scale to meet the growing demand."

The funding comes on the heels of new sales and contracts with the U.S. Army, DIU Project GI, and commercial customers.

"Incredible breakthroughs in power are happening in the commercial world, from advanced batteries, to next-generation microcontrollers and power electronics, while much of defense still relies on legacy systems," said Erin Price-Wright, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "Chariot is bringing that innovation directly into national security and building the software-defined power backbone our modern military systems demand. The future of defense will be shaped by energy, speed, and adaptability, and Chariot is leading that shift."

Investing to Meet Urgent Demand

The raise will accelerate production of Chariot's agile power system products and support the development of an operating system for the command, control, and distribution of electric power on the battlefield. The funding will also enable Chariot to significantly expand its engineering team to meet surging demand. This news comes just six months after the company launched out of stealth in July 2025.

"We are excited to back Chariot again, as they have operationalized the Anduril-style playbook of defense problem solving and productization by driving systems to the field early and iterating essential features quickly to get them deployed." says Ross Fubini, Managing Partner at XYZ Venture Capital. "Demand for rapid fielding has never been stronger, and Chariot is a prime example of transformation in contact."

Leading with the Amphora Product

Modern operations are failing from lack of power. Chariot's universal and agile Amphora hybrid power systems enhance warfighter lethality and survivability by tightly integrating energy storage, conversion, and distribution capabilities to deliver power when, where, and how it is needed. These systems are already being adopted by units to extend operational independence and better adapt during distributed, expeditionary missions via ubiquitous, dependable power. Chariot has directly sold Amphora systems to customers following recent exercises, including to commercial customers who recognize the importance of power to accelerate their own innovation and to create resilience in their existing deployments.

Building for Scale

Warmoth concluded: "Chariot went from seed round to air-assaulting equipment into force-on-force exercises within six months and we generated revenue within twelve months. That kind of traction is exactly why we're rapidly expanding."

The company is actively recruiting mechanical, electrical, and software engineers with expertise in high-voltage energy storage, power electronics, and distributed systems to build the power infrastructure that will define modern military operations.

About Chariot Defense:

Chariot Defense is a defense technology company pioneering next-generation power distribution systems built for the demands of modern warfare. Its Amphora platform provides modular voltage and low-signature power at the tactical edge—powering everything from radios and drones to sensors and directed energy systems. Founded in 2024, Chariot is backed by leading national security investors and led by a team with deep experience across defense, technology, and government.

