An Education Constellation Forms: Four Catholic Universities Forge Innovative, New Alliance to Create Greater Student Opportunities

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent Apostolic Letter titled Drawing New Maps of Hope, Pope Leo writes that we live in a complex, fragmented, digitized educational environment. But that, since its origins, the Gospel has generated "educational constellations." Pope Leo observes, "In stormy weather, they have been a lifeline; in calm weather, they have been a sail unfurled. A beacon in the night to guide navigation."

(L-R) Susan R. Burns, PhD, President, University of Mount Saint Vincent; Glena G. Temple, PhD, President, Dominican University; Thomas M. Evans, PhD, President, University of the Incarnate Word; Gilberto J. Marxuach Torrós, JD, President, Universidad del Sagrado Corazón

It is in this spirit that four international Catholic universities have come together to form CHARISM: Catholic Higher Education Alliance of Rising Institutions in Service and Mission, a bold new partnership that will create exciting new opportunities and experiences for their students and their institutions. University of the Incarnate Word, Dominican University, University of Mount Saint Vincent and Universidad del Sagrado Corazón share much in common. They are all Catholic, Hispanic-Serving and Minority-Serving Institutions located in major metropolitan areas and were founded by women religious. Perhaps most significantly, they are all Mission-driven institutions with unique spiritual heritages and charisms that shape their education offerings.

This new coalition leverages each university's broad academic portfolios, programmatic distinctions, faculty expertise and regional impacts to develop high-impact student experiences, new education pathways, faculty collaboration, joint research opportunities and more.

THE INSTITUTIONS:

University of the Incarnate Word

A leader in health professions preparation and humanities education, the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio encompasses schools, colleges and institutions in the U.S., Mexico and Europe. Since its founding in 1881 by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, the University of the Incarnate Word has paved ways for students to experience transformational Catholic education. Today, the student population across the system tops 10,000 and includes learners at nearly every stage in their education journeys.

"The establishment of CHARISM represents a strategic alignment of Catholic mission and higher education innovation," says Thomas M. Evans, PhD, UIW president. "In his recent Apostolic letter, Pope Leo XIV delivered a new mandate for Catholic education to work together to meet the needs of our world. We are deeply proud to embark on such a bold alliance with Dominican University, University of Mount Saint Vincent and Universidad del Sagrado Corazón to create what Pope Leo defined as an 'educational constellation,' Together, we will leverage our unique strengths to emerge as leaders in providing illuminating experiences, faith formation and professional preparation, readying our learners to share their lights with the world."

Dominican University

Founded in 1901, Dominican University is a comprehensive, coeducational Catholic institution with campuses in River Forest and Chicago, Illinois. As Chicago's premier Catholic Hispanic-Serving Institution, Dominican is consistently recognized as a leader in academic excellence and value. U.S. News & World Report ranks Dominican University in the top 25 of Midwest regional master's level universities, and #1 in Illinois for Best Value and ensuring the social mobility of its graduates.

"This strategic partnership represents a bold, mission-driven step forward for Catholic higher education. Across Chicago, San Antonio, New York, and San Juan, our faculty will lead the development of new academic pathways that respond to the dynamic needs of today's learners and connect students across regions and around the world," said Glena G. Temple, PhD, President of Dominican University. "By drawing on the unique strengths of each Catholic, Hispanic-Serving institution, CHARISM showcases the power of mission-driven collaboration to advance student success and social mobility."

Universidad del Sagrado Corazón

Founded in 1935 by the women religious of Society of the Sacred Heart, the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón ("Sagrado") is part of Puerto Rico's oldest continuous educational mission. It is Puerto Rico's first liberal arts college. Sagrado's mission is to educate persons willing to participate in the construction of a more authentically Christian society, a community of solidarity, justice and peace. Sagrado is a leader in the fields of communications, journalism, media and the creative industries, and the only university in Puerto Rico Carnegie-certified for Community Engagement. As part of its 2030 Strategic Plan, Sagrado aims to offer a fully bilingual Spanish and English university education. Sagrado is located in a 34-acre green campus in the capital city of San Juan and serves over 5,300 students.

"We want to thank Dr. Thomas M. Evans, President of the University of the Incarnate Word, for his vision and generous leadership of this historic initiative, and Dr. Glena G. Temple, President of Dominican University, and Dr. Susan R. Burns, President of the University of Mount Saint Vincent, for sharing this vision and advancing this initiative through their own gracious leadership. We are grateful to all of them for inviting the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón to participate and bring our own history and experience to enrich this collective effort," said Gilberto J. Marxuach Torrós, President of Universidad del Sagrado Corazón. "CHARISM is what its name reflects, an unexpected grace that seeks to open new paths of collaboration in Catholic higher education, to offer new and better opportunities for growth to the students, the faculty, and the communities of all four universities. We are excited to be a part of this great effort."

University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and an array of professional fields of study. Committed to educating the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of NYC, UMSV equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.

"This strategic partnership demonstrates the extraordinary power of mission-driven institutions working together," said Susan R. Burns, PhD, President of the University of Mount Saint Vincent. "As Catholic, HSI universities founded by women religious that serve diverse communities, we share a deep commitment to meeting learners when, where, and how they need us. By joining our strengths, we are opening new pathways, programs, and extending our reach across the country and the world. This alliance is creating high-impact learning experiences that honor our shared heritage and respond to the evolving needs of today's learners—yet another example of how our students, and all students, can move forward with purpose."

THE OPPORTUNITIES:

This agreement establishes new key pathways and opportunities but also opens the door to more significant collaboration beginning with, but not limited to:

--Joint Degree Programs: Coordinated programs where students can earn a degree or certificate from more than one institution.

--Academic Pathways: Students conduct part of their program at one institution and transfer/transition to another for completion.

--Faculty and Staff Development: Faculty and staff are provided opportunities for professional development, faculty exchange and central collaboration for discussion and sharing ideas to remain at the top of innovation and student success.

THE COMMEMORATION:

The CHARISM was officially agreed to during a special ceremony featuring the Presidents from all four universities that was held in the Joeris Ballroom in the Student Engagement Center on the Broadway campus of the University of the Incarnate Word on Monday, December 8 at 10 a.m.

UIW Media Contact: Michael Valdes, Assistant Director/Media and Public Relations, Office of Communications & Brand Marketing, (210) 829-6001, (210) 422-4052 or [email protected]

Dominican University Media Contact: Stephane Kubas, Assistant Vice President University Marketing and Brand Integration, Phone: (708) 524-6376, Email: [email protected]

Universidad del Sagrado Corazón Media Contact: Sandra I. Pomales Castro, Chief Institutional Communications Officer, Phone: (787) 728-1515, ext. 5389, Email: [email protected]

University of Mount Saint Vincent Media Contact: Nicole Quaranto, Director for Communications, Phone: (718) 405-3746, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE University of the Incarnate Word