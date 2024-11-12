Charisma! Communications Launches Independent Research Agency, CC Insights!, to Report on the Industry's Most Pressing Challenges

CC Insight's! first deep dive research report is available now and centered on third party data breaches and their effect on the auto industry.

BEND, Ore., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charisma! Communications, the leading Public Relations firm focused on automotive technology solutions, today debuted their newest offering of comprehensive research reports, named CC Insights!

CC Insights! Cybersecurity report

Led by an independent group of the industry's top analysts with decades of experience, CC Insights! will focus on deep dive research reports targeted at industry trends such as: Connected Car, Manufacturer Certified Programs, and the Evolving EV landscape, among other topics. The reports are designed to reveal tactical strategies to get ahead in the automotive industry, whether you are a manufacturer, dealer, vendor partner, or analyst.

To commemorate the new division and showcase the type of content and research provided through CC Insights!, the company's first research report, Cybersecurity Resilience: A Guide for Auto Dealers is available now.

Key insights from the report include:

Cyber threats: Learn the latest risks and how they impact dealerships.

Risk management: Discover strategies to protect systems and avoid costly disruptions.

Revenue opportunities: See how strong cybersecurity can actually enhance revenue streams.

"The automotive industry is evolving fast and we strive to deliver content to help our clients, partners and friends make the most informed decisions possible. So, it made perfect sense to add a research arm to our portfolio of solutions," said Laurie Halter, Founder of Charisma! Communications. "We are really looking forward to launching with our first cybersecurity report and are looking for direct feedback from the industry on what they'd most like to see next in terms of trends."

In addition to the focused research the CC Insights! team will be providing, the team will also be offering smaller commissioned research reports for technology providers and partners looking to build on their brand and expertise.

Click here to purchase the report or visit https://charismacommunications.com/insights for information on the new CC Insights! division.

