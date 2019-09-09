Charismatic Boutique Brand Aiden® Opens In Cape Cod, Massachusetts

"Aiden hotels focus on the traveler who wants experience and style at a great price," said Brad LeBlanc, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "Aiden is created to reflect the style and vibrancy of the world around us, bringing together indulgent amenities and bold designs that deliver a reimagined travel experience. Cape Cod is a place with so much history and personality – it is the perfect destination for our second U.S. Aiden location."

Aiden's captivating environment invites the creative traveler and mobile worker to indulge in a one-of-a-kind boutique experience. Each hotel boasts a multi-functional public area to bring together the best of work and play, capturing the essence of its locale with enticing and charismatic designs. Featuring abstract and sleek guestrooms, the Aiden look is complete with playful color palates and lush fabrics.

Managed by Jamsan Hotel Management, the Aiden by Best Western @ Cape Point offers guests a personalized stay with mobile check-in, a connected fitness center and dynamic meeting and event facilities. Guests can also indulge in locally inspired cocktails and boldly curated dishes at the onsite café and bar.

"We are very excited to bring a cool and hip boutique hotel to the Cape," said Ashok Patel, Managing Partner, Jamsan Hotel Management. "I am particularly proud to be part of the Aiden brand, and to debut Aiden in the Northeast as the second property in the U.S. and third globally. The brand is making major waves in the marketplace with its unique and guest-centric design. Our hotel brings a new lodging choice that is unlike anything else in the area, and we look forward to welcoming guests with our selection of modern amenities and exemplary service."

Located in West Yarmouth, in the heart of Cape Cod, Aiden by Best Western @ Cape Point is a place for travelers and locals alike to relax and recharge after a day of exploring New England's old-school charm. Guests will find stunning beaches, charming restaurants, shopping centers, and adventurous outdoor attractions nearby, including Bass Hole Boardwalk at Grey's Beach, Whydah Pirate Museum and Seagull Beach. Conveniently located on Route 28 and less than 10 minutes away from Barnstable Municipal Airport, the hotel is perfectly situated for those looking to explore the area.

For more information on the Aiden brand, please visit aiden.bestwestern.com.

Reservations for Aiden by Best Western @ Cape Point may be made by calling the hotel directly at 508-778-1500 or by calling Best Western's 24-hour, toll-free reservations number 800-WESTERN. Reservations are also available from Best Western's website at BestWestern.com.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of approximately 4,500 hotels in nearly 100 countries and territories worldwide*. Best Western offers 16 hotel brands to suit the needs of developers and guests in every market. Best Western branded hotels include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premierv®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection®, and BW Signature Collection®. Through recent acquisition, Best Western now also offers WorldHotels® Luxury, WorldHotels Elite and WorldHotels Distinctive brands. Completing its portfolio, Best Western offers SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, and SureStay Collection® franchises**. Now celebrating more than 70 years of hospitality, Best Western provides its hoteliers with global operational, sales and marketing support, and award-winning online and mobile booking capabilities. Best Western continues to set industry records regarding awards and accolades, including 66 percent of the brand's North American hotels earning a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award in 2018, Business Travel News® ranking Best Western Plus and Best Western number one in upper-midscale and midscale hotel brands respectively for two consecutive years, and Fast Company honoring Best Western Hotels & Resorts with a spot in the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality category. Best Western has also won 10 consecutive AAA®/CAA® Lodging Partner of the Year awards, recognizing the brand's commitment to providing exceptional service and great value to AAA/CAA's nearly 60 million members in the U.S. and Canada. Best Western-branded hotels were top ranked in breakfast (food and beverage category) by J.D. Power's 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study – ranking first for midscale; and second for upper midscale. Nearly 40 million travelers are members of the brand's award-winning loyalty program Best Western Rewards®, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western-branded hotel worldwide. Best Western's partnerships with AAA/CAA and Google® Street View provide travelers with exciting ways to interact with the brand. Through its partnership with Google Street View, Best Western is the first major company of its size and scale to launch a virtual reality experience for customers, setting a new industry standard and reinventing how guests view hotels.

* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

**All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

SOURCE Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://aiden.bestwestern.com

