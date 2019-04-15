Charitable 25th Annual Claude Pepper Awards Dinner

WESTON, Florida, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- SALUD al dia magazine has the honor to invite you to this important event.

United HomeCare's Annual Dinner and Claude Pepper Awards will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Jungle Island. This year, United HomeCare® is celebrating its milestone 45th Anniversary of improving the lives of tens of thousands of elderly and disabled adults in Miami-Dade County. United HomeCare's fundamental mission to provide our clients with the dignity, independence and compassionate care they deserve remains as vital today as when the agency was created.

For 25 Years, United HomeCare's Annual Dinner and Claude Pepper Awards has emerged as South Florida's signature, charitable event honoring individuals and organizations exemplifying the spirit and ideals of the prestigious awards' namesake, The Honorable Claude Pepper. Senator Pepper once said, "Life is like riding a bicycle: you don't fall off unless you stop pedaling." United HomeCare continues its commitment to our community by championing causes that deliver proven quality care solutions, and by carrying on Claude Pepper's legacy at what has become a gathering of camaraderie for South Florida's most dedicated elder care and disabled advocates over the past 25 years.

Join us as we proudly recognize the 2019 Claude Pepper Award Recipients for their achievements and notable work on behalf of the community.

To download a list of the honorees of the Claude Pepper 2019 Awards or read more about the event and levels of sponsorship, please go to www.saludaldiamagazine.net.

To learn more about the 2019 United HomeCare Annual Dinner and for ticket and sponsorship information, please contact Alina Palenzuela at apalenzuela@unitedhomecare.com or Blanca Ceballos bceballos@unitedhomecare.com at 305.716.0710

About SALUD al día magazine: this is a fully SPANISH life style health magazine that offers hard-hitting, current and authoritative medical news with individual perspectives for our Hispanic readership, written by medical doctors and health professionals.

We are the Hispanic printed media channel of diffusion for excellence for private and public health organizations.

SOURCE SALUD al dia magazine

Related Links

http://www.saludaldiamagazine.com

