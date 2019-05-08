Charitable Clothing Brand Be Robin Hood is Donating 100% of Profits this Summer

DENVER, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Be Robin Hood, a sustainable and charitable clothing brand that acts a marketplace for other altruistic and ethical brands, has announced that they will be donating 100% of their profits this summer to Make-A-Wish's Trailblazer Challenge until their $2,500 goal is reached. After several years of donating 10% of profits to several charities in addition to their unique giving model through other companies, Be Robin Hood has decided to up their impact and is eager to spread word.

Be Robin Hood's #BRHOpenArms Movement has gained followers attention all around the world!

Of the company's recent announcement, Be Robin Hood founder Ricky Marton said, "We've decided that this summer's giving commitment will be the beginning of an array of similar movements to help with causes that we care deeply about. The coming months will be both challenging yet rewarding as our followers jump on board with this new direction, and we couldn't be more excited to start it all off with our Make-A-Wish partnership."

The second annual Trailblazer Challenge is a fundraiser with an end goal to raise money towards granting wishes with a celebratory 23.7 mile hike on the Colorado Trail on August 11. With limited spots available for this hike, Be Robin Hood has vowed to collect the necessary funds and excitedly sets out to make a difference this summer with Make-A-Wish.

About Be Robin Hood: Be Robin Hood is a Denver, CO based company founded less than three years ago in Tampa, FL but has had a noteworthy amount of success. BRH and founder Ricky Marton have been voted Most Wanted to Succeed by Tampa Bay's TechStar Startup Week, an Everday Hero by Bay News 9, Most Interesting Person by St. Pete's Channel 10 News, and a number of other great endorsements.

