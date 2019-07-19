Charitable Kids' "Olympics" Hosted At Ford Center At The Star

DALLAS, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer heats up, so does the excitement at The Star in Frisco, Texas. More than 500 students will take the Dallas Cowboy's practice field at the Ford Center on Monday, July 22nd from 12:30 PM until 3:00 PM as they conclude their summer activities. The students will compete in a day of friendly games between nine of the local Kids 'R' Kids of greater Dallas area schools. The students have also spent the summertime working - from dance-a-thons, odd jobs, talent shows, carnivals, and more - raising money for Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

While last year's event raised more than $18,000 for Scottish Rite Hospital, this year's proceeds are expected to exceed that.

"It's truly heartwarming to see Kids 'R' Kids students working so hard to give back and further the work of the hospital," said Stephanie Brigger, VP of Development for Scottish Rite Hospital. "Since the opening of the new Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Frisco, the support we receive from our community is fundamental in continuing our mission of providing world-class medical care regardless of any family's ability to pay."

The day's schedule begins with the national anthem, sung by an alumni patient of the Children's Hospital and a check presentation of the funds raised for the hospital. The games are facilitated by The Gym Station and include Soccer Shootout, Sack Races, 50-Yard Dash, and a Football Obstacle Course. The event will culminate with the announcement of the winning teams and presentation of trophies; the overall game winner, the most team spirit and the Grand Trophy for the most funds raised.

"The children have been working enthusiastically toward this day all summer," said Tammy Huff, owner of Kids 'R' Kids Legacy West and West Frisco. "This wonderful experience instills core values that last a lifetime."

