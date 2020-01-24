Charitable Organization to Launch Social-Emotional Learning in Schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Varsity Esports Foundation (VEF) has partnered with FightSong! App. Together, VEF and FightSong! App will further the ability for students to learn how to take back their lives from bullies by reporting, overcoming and supporting.

The FightSong! app provides a platform where middle school and high school students seek support from school counselors while accessing resources for coping with bullying, anxiety and stress. Students can engage in a confidential two-way conversation when they reach out, and counselors or administrators are able to track report data through a secure portal.

"The inclusion of Esports in schools is growing quickly, and it's important that students who participate feel supported by their school communities," said Staci Smith, Co-founder of FightSong! "By partnering with the Varsity Esports Foundation, FightSong! is one step closer to our goal of providing accessible, confidential social and emotional support to every student."

"We chose to partner with FightSong! for many reasons," said VEF Executive Director Bubba Gaeddert, "but the biggest reason was to get their app in front of more schools." Gaeddert continued in saying, "I appreciate what they are doing to meet students where they are and working to change the culture through a confidential communication platform."

Gaeddert went on, "The outreach and resources with the FightSong! Heroes are very eye-catching and tell a story in a way that is easy to relate to I think for students. If you haven't seen the artwork by the local artist John Berry, then you should check them out on their site."

FightSong! App provides a 30-day free trial to explore all the features and how it can integrate into a school. https://fightsong.com/Home/freetrial

Individuals and organizations in tech, education, entertainment, and related industries interested in supporting esports in schools can make a tax-deductible donation at https://www.varsityesportsfoundation.org/donate-to-the-foundation .

About FightSong! App

Founded in February 2018, James and Staci Smith created FightSong!, a next-gen anti-bullying and reporting app, to help address the underlying causes of bullying––inadequate emotional support–– by promoting self-advocacy, social-emotional learning and student empowerment. By addressing the root cause and lasting emotional impact of bullying, FightSong! engages students in a streamlined confidential conversation with school counselors and administration about topics ranging from bullying incidents to student mental health. FightSong! is a secure, Cloud-based platform with robust analytics, managed with a subscription by school districts and provided as a free resource to its students.

About Varsity Esports Foundation

The Varsity Esports Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established to offer financial assistance to schools and to provide a pipeline for students to reach their potential through Esports. We strive to increase literacy around the Esports industry's positive impact on healthy lifestyles, mental health, community and STEM.

