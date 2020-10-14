Charity Begins with Homes

WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local real estate agent Geb Masterson and six local charities are pleased to announce the formation of a new funding program, Houses-4-Good®. The alliance is designed to generate donations to these local charities through real estate sales. Whenever Geb Masterson represents a Buyer or a Seller in a real estate transaction, a donation totaling 10% of Geb Masterson's commission earned from that transaction is made to the charity of the client's choice.

Houses-4-Good, Helping Others with Every House Sold! Geb Masterson, Watch Hill RI Real Estate Agent, [email protected]

The innovative new partnership should prove to be very successful for the local community. "With the 'average' sales price in the Town of Westerly for the last 12-months coming in at slightly over $1-million, this partnership could significantly increase donations to these local charities", said Geb Masterson, "and I happy that my business model offers this without costing my clients a penny."

Sheilia Beattie, Board of Directors President of the Westerly Land Trust said, "We sincerely appreciate Geb's efforts and commitment to giving back to the local community with his unique business model and for making the Westerly Land Trust a part of this program."

The six local charities that have agreed to participate are: the Westerly Land Trust, Stand Up For Animals, the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, the Chorus of Westerly, the WARM Center, and the East Beach Association.

About Geb Masterson

Geb Masterson is a real estate agent with Mott & Chace | Sotheby's International Realty at '27 Bay Street, Watch Hill' and brings 30+ years of sales and marketing experience to the benefit of his real estate buyers and sellers. He provides superior customer experience while simultaneously giving back to the local community by donating 10% of his commissions to the charity/nonprofit of his client's choice. For more information please visit https://www.watchhillrirealestate.com/giving-back or via email at [email protected]

About the Westerly Land Trust

The Westerly Land Trust, a non-profit corporation, conserves open space, revitalizes culturally significant properties, and provides environmental programs for the enduring benefit of our community. https://westerlylandtrust.org/

About Stand Up For Animals

Stand Up For Animals is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to operate a state-of-the-art animal shelter, adoption center and regional outreach facility to promote the health and welfare of abandoned or lost pets and to educate and assist those who care for them. www.standupforanimals.org

About the Jonnycake Center of Westerly

It is the mission of the Jonnycake Center of Westerly to provide a continuum of services in cooperation with other agencies in our service area to assist people through crisis situations and to work with each individual to find a path out of dependency toward self-sufficiency. https://jonnycake.org/

About the Chorus of Westerly

The Chorus of Westerly harnesses the power of music to transform lives and nourish the soul of the community.

https://www.chorusofwesterly.org/

About the WARM Center

The mission of the WARM Center is to provide a continuum of care and service to the homeless and needy by providing affordable housing and assuring supportive services, and to help the homeless and needy build self-esteem and move toward independent and responsible living. http://warmcenter.org/

About the East Beach Association

The care, maintenance and preservation of the ocean front property in Westerly, Rhode Island commonly known as the "East Beach". http://www.watchhilleba.org/

