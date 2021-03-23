Charity Guerrero Joins Newfront Insurance's Rapidly Growing Employee Benefits Practice

"Benefits continues to be a source of strength for Newfront, which has seen dramatic organic growth in the sector over the previous 12 months," said Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "We're extremely pleased to have a Principal of Charity's caliber joining our team. Her deeply innovative mindset and focus on customer value are exactly the qualities that we prize as a business."

"I'm excited to be joining Newfront Insurance and to be part of an integrated team of seasoned insurance industry experts. This agency is bringing insurance and technology together in new and innovative ways, and I'm happy to be a part of progress." Ms. Guerrero is based out of the Monterey Bay area and serves clients throughout California.

About Newfront Insurance

Founded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven largely by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States.

Contact: Hemant Tyagi, [email protected]

SOURCE Newfront Insurance

Related Links

https://www.newfrontinsurance.com/

