Charity Mission Summits2Hearts Have Summited the Highest Freestanding Mountain in the World

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 14th, at 07.00 am Tanzanian time Anastasiia Zaitseva has reached the highest summit of the African continent and the tallest freestanding mountain in the world – Mount Kilimanjaro (19,341') in Tanzania. "This expedition was supposed to be just a warm-up before my other mountains from the 7 Summits program, but I wouldn't say it was easy. I started the summit push at midnight, without getting any sleep and being awake since 5 am the day before. A few hours after we left the camp, the severe wind began and made the climb more difficult. But every step felt easier as I knew that my climb has a purpose and kids in developing countries are already receiving cardiac care. To date, I was able to raise more than $5,000 for Save a Child's Heart (SACH) - a global humanitarian organization. And it's only the beginning" – comments Anastasiia.

Summits2Hearts is a charity project started by NYC based Ukrainian TV host Anastasiia Zaitseva, who suffered from a congenital heart malformation herself. Anastasiia is planning to summit the highest mountain on each of the world's seven continents, raising money for life-saving heart treatments for children from developing countries. The goal of the project is to improve as many kids' lives as possible by removing limitations caused by congenital heart disease and to bring pediatric cardiac surgeries and education for regular care to the countries where they are needed the most to children of all backgrounds. You can learn more or participate at https://www.summits2hearts.org.

