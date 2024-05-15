Charity Navigator and Carefull Protect Seniors' Giving Using New Ratings API

Powered by Charity Navigator's Ratings API, this partnership will increase transparency and equip Carefull users with the tools they need to make informed giving decisions.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity Navigator, the nation's largest and most influential nonprofit evaluator, has partnered with Carefull, an all-in-one financial safety service that organizes and protects the everyday finances of seniors.

Carefull is leveraging Charity Navigator's powerful new API , harnessing 225,000+ charity ratings and 20,000+ alerts to enhance its charitable giving feature, which is part of Carefull's comprehensive account, credit, and identity monitoring. When donating, Carefull users get alerts about organizations that have earned two stars and below. This partnership will help seniors avoid charity scams and hidden recurring donations, keep track of their giving, and help them feel confident that their donations are going to causes that truly make a difference.

"By integrating our trusted charity ratings, we empower donors to make more informed and impactful giving decisions. Together, we're ensuring that every donation not only supports our cherished seniors but also drives meaningful change in communities across the nation," says Laura Andes, Chief Program Officer at Charity Navigator.

Carefull guards against outside risks such as scams and fraud and catches inside risks such as everyday money mistakes, missed bills, and redundant services to stop small issues from becoming big problems. Each member is covered by $1 million of identity theft insurance.

"In a world where each day sees a new scam, we're thrilled to partner with Charity Navigator to better protect tens of millions of dollars in charitable giving by Carefull members. Charity Navigator's data helps us bring insight and transparency to each and every donation, so our customers can make better decisions about where to give and ensure their hard-earned dollars are going to the causes they intend," says Max Goldman, Co-CEO and Founder at Carefull.

For more information, visit charitynavigator.org or getcarefull.com .

About Charity Navigator:

Charity Navigator is a 501(c)(3) organization that guides intelligent giving with the nation's largest, most comprehensive charity evaluation tool. The organization helps donors easily identify U.S.-registered charities making a difference on the issues they care about most while helping charities better understand their donors, deliver on impact, increase awareness, and build trust. Learn more at http://charitynavigator.org .

About Carefull:

Carefull partners with innovative customer-focused banks, credit unions and wealth managers to protect customers from fraud, scams, mistakes and more. Our Financial Safety platform is built around our proprietary financial monitoring AI and integrates identity theft protection, password and document management, a trusted contacts system and constantly updated educational content. Our industry-first PRT platform works around the clock to Protect older customers, Retain assets for longer and create a bridge to the next generation ahead of wealth Transfer. Learn more at https://getcarefull.com/ .

SOURCE Charity Navigator