Charity Navigator Announces its 2024 Community Choice Awards Winners

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Nonprofit Day, Charity Navigator is proud to announce the winners of its second annual Community Choice Awards , which recognize and celebrate the exceptional work of top-rated charities. Each of the winning organizations has earned Charity Navigator's highly valued four-star rating across all four beacons : Leadership & Adaptability, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Impact & Measurement. The winners were determined by the total number of votes received by supporters within each revenue size-based category.

With over 74,000 votes cast, the following organizations won:

Small-Sized Category: Rainbow Place Shelter – A winter emergency overnight shelter for homeless women in Montgomery County, MD, Rainbow Place focuses on keeping women safe during the harsh winter months and helps them transition out of homelessness.

Medium-Sized Category: Fellow Mortals - Provides professional medical and support services for 2,000 wild animals annually from 120 communities in Wisconsin and Illinois; wildlife education and assistance provided 365 days a year; online educational and instructional tools to assist the public in preventing unnecessary injury and orphaning of wildlife.

Large-Sized Category: Center for Biological Diversity – Works to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction, through science, law, and creative media, with a focus on protecting the lands, waters, and climate that species need to survive.

Super-Sized Category: PAN Foundation - Helps underinsured people with life-threatening, chronic, and rare diseases get the medications and treatments they need by assisting with their out-of-pocket costs and advocating for improved access and affordability.

"The Community Choice Awards shine a light on outstanding charities making a difference in their communities. Congratulations to the winners and all the nominees for this year's awards," says Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. "A huge thank you to all who voted and participated, and please remember that your action drives change."

Winning organizations will be prominently featured on Charity Navigator's Popular Charities section for one year with enhanced visibility on all platforms. This includes an email to Charity Navigator's extensive list of donors, top placement on the website, social media highlights, and potential for media visibility. To learn more, visit charitynavigator.org .

About Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator is a 501(c)(3) organization that guides intelligent giving with the nation's largest, most comprehensive charity evaluation tool. The organization helps donors easily identify U.S.-registered charities making a difference on the issues they care about most while helping charities better understand their donors, deliver on impact, increase awareness and build trust. Learn more at charitynavigator.org .

