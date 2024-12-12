Charity Navigator Launches Beneficiary Voices Fund to Empower Nonprofits That Listen

The new fund invests in nonprofits that prioritize feedback from those they serve

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity Navigator, the nation's largest evaluator of nonprofit organizations, announces the launch of the Beneficiary Voices Fund, a curated list of nonprofits that prioritize beneficiaries' feedback and input, receiving high praise from the people they serve. Donors can invest in this fund to support organizations using beneficiary input to drive meaningful, community-driven change.

Each organization within the Beneficiary Voices Fund addresses critical needs, from nutrition and financial counseling to addiction recovery and supportive housing, ensuring that recipients receive comprehensive support for overcoming challenges. The Beneficiary Voices Fund joins seven other Causeway funds, each focused on critical causes and managed by Charity Navigator's expert analysts to maximize donor impact. Similar to mutual funds, Causeway funds are curated lists of top-rated, highly effective charities. A key difference is that the money raised goes directly to the charities.

"Donors today want to see the real impact of their contributions, and Charity Navigator is empowering them to do just that," said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator. "The Beneficiary Voices Fund is about more than just giving — it's about transforming communities by investing in organizations that listen, learn, and adapt to the needs of those they serve."

Developed in collaboration with Stand Together Foundation and Listen 4 Good, donors can be assured their contributions toward the Beneficiary Voices Fund will help nonprofits continue to provide high-quality programming informed by the needs and views of their beneficiaries.

"By placing beneficiary voices at the center, and taking what we term a Customer First approach, these nonprofits are transforming how they deliver services, ensuring real-time community needs are met and program feedback is responded to," said Will Dowling, Managing Director, Customer First Lab, Stand Together Foundation. "Through our contribution to this fund, we are proud to inspire and create real, lasting change"

Starting in early 2025, the Beneficiary Voices Fund will provide supporters with quarterly updates, offering transparent insights into how their contributions shape nonprofits' ability to adopt and expand beneficiary-driven practices.

To learn more about the Beneficiary Voices Fund and join us in making a lasting impact, visit www.CharityNavigator.org/BeneficiaryVoicesFund.

About Charity Navigator:

Founded in 2002, Charity Navigator is a 501(c)(3) organization that guides intelligent giving with the nation's largest, most comprehensive charity evaluation tool. The organization helps donors easily identify U.S.-registered charities making a difference on the issues they care about most while helping charities better understand their donors, deliver on impact, and increase awareness and funding. Learn more at charitynavigator.org.

About Stand Together Foundation:

Stand Together Foundation is dedicated to empowering individuals to reach their full potential through community-driven change. We are building a movement of social entrepreneurs who believe in people, work with individuals closest to the problem, and unite with anyone to do right. Through innovations that inspire Americans to help each other, they are building stronger, safer communities where all people can learn, contribute, and live lives of meaning. Learn more at StandTogetherFoundation.org.

