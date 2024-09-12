Charity Navigator Launches Causeway - Ahead of Giving Season 2024

Innovative caused-based giving funds strengthen donor engagement and trust

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity Navigator, the leading charity evaluator, introduces Causeway —a unique platform designed to simplify giving and increase donor impact on the causes they care about. Causeway is managed by Charity Navigator's expert analysts, who carefully select only the most effective and efficient charities. Similar to investing in mutual funds, donors can create a giving portfolio of specific cause funds, knowing their contributions go to organizations making a real difference.

Informed by survey data and giving insights, the Causeway launch will include managed charitable funds focused on pressing issues such as Hunger, Homelessness, Animal Welfare, Global Health, Global Poverty, and Education. Each Causeway fund includes a mix of charities using proven strategies, from direct services to policy reform, all chosen for maximum impact. Donors simply choose which fund they want to add to their portfolio and donate one time or choose a recurring donation to the fund(s).

The Charity Navigator team researches high-impact, innovative charities and regularly updates the funds to maximize performance. Donors will receive quarterly impact reports beginning in early 2025, providing information about the charities' actions and the progress toward the cause. Causeway will periodically add new funds to meet donor needs.

"Giving is evolving, and Causeway is at the forefront," said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. "Donors see the results of their giving to the funds and deepen their connection to the causes they care about."

Originally launched in 2022 and acquired by Charity Navigator in 2023, Causeway was designed to make philanthropy easy and impactful. Thanks to the support of the O'Shea Family Foundation and an anonymous donor, Charity Navigator has integrated Causeway into its platform, offering both new and existing users an easier way to make a meaningful difference.

"By tapping into the millions of people who already use Charity Navigator to find charities, Causeway expands convenient, reliable cause-based giving," said Ben Horwitz, Vice President of Business Development & New Ventures at Charity Navigator and Co-Founder of Causeway. "Especially for young people, who are motivated to create change but may not know where to start, Causeway can create a new generation of philanthropists."

Causeway will grow to include additional cause areas and reporting, broadening awareness of impact areas and giving donors insight into the power of their donations. Visit www.charitynavigator.org/causeway to learn more.

ABOUT CHARITY NAVIGATOR

Founded in 2002, Charity Navigator is a 501(c)(3) organization that guides intelligent giving with the nation's largest, most comprehensive charity evaluation tool. The organization helps donors easily identify U.S.-registered charities making a difference on the issues they care about most while helping charities better understand their donors, deliver on impact, and increase awareness and funding. Learn more at charitynavigator.org .

