Charity Navigator Launches Women's Advocacy List for Women's History Month

This list was in part inspired by Netflix's and Participant's "Shirley," a biopic about women's rights trailblazer Shirley Chisholm, available to stream now.

NEW YORK, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity Navigator, the nation's largest and most influential nonprofit evaluator, has created a list of best charities focused on Women's Advocacy to honor the legacy of women's rights trailblazer Shirley Chisholm. This list debuts during Women's History Month, inspired in part by Netflix's "Shirley," which tells the story of the first Black congresswoman and political icon, Shirley Chisholm, and her trailblazing 1972 presidential campaign. The film was produced by Royal Ties Productions and Participant and is available to stream now on Netflix.

Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm is often considered a political icon who dedicated her life to gender and racial equity. The Women's Advocacy Best Charities List, developed in collaboration with Participant, features nonprofit organizations aligned with Chisholm's passions for labor rights and education that have earned prestigious four-star ratings on Charity Navigator.

"Shirley Chisholm was a true pioneer in the advancement of Black women in politics," says Laura Andes, Chief Programs Officer at Charity Navigator. "We love the film – it's electrifying and moving, and we hope it inspires viewers to honor Shirley's legacy, take action and contribute to the charities featured on our Women's Advocacy Best Charities List.

