Charity Navigator Spotlights Outstanding Charities in First-Ever Community Choice Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity Navigator, the nation's largest and most influential nonprofit evaluator, launched its first-ever Community Choice Awards to recognize and celebrate the exceptional work of top-rated charities. Starting today, National Nonprofit Day, charitable sector supporters and advocates are encouraged to vote for their favorite nominated charities. These organizations have achieved the highest level of distinction by obtaining four-star ratings and all four beacons under Charity Navigator's comprehensive evaluation framework.

Charity Navigator Chief Relationship Officer Kevin Scally encourages donors to vote for their favorite charities as part of the Community Choice Awards.
"This is an exciting opportunity to celebrate high-performing organizations for all of the meaningful work that they do," says Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. "These awards intend to honor the impact of the organizations' work and to spread awareness of donors' favorite charities. We hope this recognition will help these charities do even more incredible work."

Finalists will be announced on August 30, 2023. The top vote-earning charities in each of the four size-based categories will win awards, announced on September 27, and receive prominent visibility on Charity Navigator for one year.

"By earning a four-star rating and receiving all four beacons, these organizations have proven themselves to be impactful and stand-out performers," says Laura Andes, Charity Navigator's Chief Program Officer. "We look forward to seeing the voting results and how these charities will continue to make positive differences."

To cast your vote and support for the nominees in the Community Choice Awards, please visit Charity Navigator's website and follow the voting instructions.

About Charity Navigator
Charity Navigator is a 501(c)(3) organization that guides intelligent giving with the nation's largest, most comprehensive charity evaluation tool. The organization helps donors easily identify U.S.-registered charities making a difference on the issues they care about most while helping charities better understand their donors, deliver on impact, increase awareness, and build trust. Learn more at charitynavigator.org.

