“Charity Pros for Kiddos” Christmas Toy Drive Launched to Support Children in SWFL Impacted by Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charity Pros, a Ft. Myers non-profit, announced their "Charity Pros for Kiddos" campaign to facilitate the collection and distribution of toys to children in SW Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. It has been almost two months since Ian ripped through the SWFL community, ultimately destroying over five-thousand homes, leaving another fifty thousand severely damaged.

"We know that there are thousands of children who have lost everything except the clothes on their backs during this disaster," says Megan Maloney, founder and Executive Director of the Charity Pros. "We promise that there will absolutely be a Christmas for these kids."

The Charity Pros will drive the collection of toys, gifts, and donations as well as facilitate the programming of referrals for children that need toys in Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties. The toy initiative will culminate with a "Shopping Day with Santa" at the distribution center for all the registered children before Christmas.

"Everyone is already doing so much for the community, but let's not forget the children." Megan explains, "We need the support of everyone in our communities, our business leaders, media, local leadership, and our philanthropic friends, to come together and bring joy to the world of each one of these kids."

The Charity Pros are accepting new, unwrapped toys at their office location or by delivery from Amazon or other common carriers. The Charity Pros can purchase toys from non-profit toy partners with buying power of five dollars for every one dollar donated. Monetary donations can be made online at www.thecharitypros.org by mail or contacting the office directly. All donations are tax-deductible.

"The Charity Pros are committed to the children in our community," continues Megan, "we know that toys and gifts help children feel stronger, more energetic, and more willing to handle traumatic circumstances, just five dollars can make a difference."

