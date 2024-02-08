CHARITY ROAD LAUNCHES A UNIQUE FUNDRAISING INITIATIVE FOR NAMING RIGHTS TO A STREET IN PARIS, TEXAS

Bidding is now open for a special auction that will allow the winner to name a street after anyone they wish in the beloved small town.

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity Road, a new organization on a mission to convert previously unmonetized street names into food for children and their families, announced a new out-of-the-box campaign that gives auction bidders a chance to win naming rights to a street in Paris, Texas, which allows someone special to share something remarkable with friends and family and celebrate the gift of giving.

The street name will be a permanent name that can be searched on Google Maps, city maps, and in search engines, not a temporary promotion. Says Charity Road founder Tesina Painter, "New real estate developments have new streets and those fresh new streets get named by developers. One night when I was working on fundraising emails for our Christmas turkey drive, I thought of the idea to auction off a street name to feed people. We had just passed our deadline to turn in the proposed names of the streets of the Forestbrook development in Paris, Texas and I thought surely deadlines could be extended for a good cause" and thankfully it was warmly received." Nathan Spaulding of Lone Star Planned Developments and the manager of the City of Paris, Texas helped move the idea forward and the new initiative was born. Painter is no stranger to this kind of collaboration. She is also the founder of Strata Commercial, where she uses her connections in the commercial real estate world to do good and feed the hungry.

The winner will receive a map with their street name that has an official stamp from the City of Paris, a sign installation ceremony, pictures with the mayor, a picture in front of the Eiffel Tower of Paris, and a special dinner. The winner will also be featured on the Charity Road website.

Board member Jeffrey Roher, a notable former Dallas Cowboys linebacker, continues his streak as a trailblazer by involving himself in forward-thinking causes that matter, which is what drew him to Charity Road. He says, "All of these proceeds will buy food for hungry children and their families, as well as providing turkeys for their long breaks from school. Whether it is two days or two weeks without the support of their school to feed them, the children suffer. This is all happening in Paris, Texas and the Oak Cliff neighborhood in Dallas. We are dividing the proceeds and food purchases equally between Paris and Dallas. And we're serious - accounting will be posted within 30 days of the auction to show that all of the proceeds went to feeding families."

The auction started on January 29th and runs through April 6th. Go to CharityRoad.org to place a bid or for more information.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Tesina Painter or Jeffrey Roher about Charity Road, please contact Paul Salfen with PS PR & Consulting at 214-538-6881 or via email: [email protected] or [email protected] .

SOURCE Charity Road