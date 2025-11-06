Charizard Takes Center Stage in New Pokémon | King Ice Collection III Dropping November 6

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King Ice and The Pokémon Company International return for their third official collection, dropping November 6 with four new designs featuring the fan-favorite Fire- and Flying-type Pokémon Charizard, as well as Pikachu, Jigglypuff, and Sableye—each reimagined through King Ice's signature design lens.

Every necklace features dimensional detail and handset stones that bring each Pokémon to life in full color and form. The Charizard necklace showcases a fierce silhouette, wings spread and fire-tipped tail catching the light from every angle. The Pikachu necklace delivers energy and attitude with bold lines and bright detail. The Jigglypuff necklace brings smooth curves and stage presence, while the Sableye necklace shows off gemstone eyes and sharp geometry.

This is more than a jewelry collection. It's a collectible drop for fans who grew up with Pokémon and respect the artistry behind King Ice. Each design balances nostalgia with modern streetwear sensibility, bridging the worlds of hip-hop, fashion, and pop culture.

"As one of the most iconic Pokémon in the franchise, Charizard was the ideal Pokémon to star in our latest collection created in partnership with The Pokémon Company International," says Co-founder Cuong Diep. "We look forward to seeing King Ice and Pokémon fans alike elevate their style by adding premium and design-forward jewelry pieces featuring popular Pokémon like Charizard to their collections."

As with all King Ice pieces, these necklaces feature a solid feel, color-accurate detailing, and handset stones for authentic depth and character. Each one reads instantly from across the room yet feels personal in-hand—made for collectors who value craftsmanship as much as culture.

The Pokémon x King Ice Collection III drops November 6 at KingIce.com , with prices ranging from $180 to $200.

