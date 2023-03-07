Charla Aldous, Brent Walker Named to List of Top Plaintiff Lawyers in Nation

Lawdragon list of 500 plaintiff consumer lawyers includes Aldous\Walker name partners

DALLAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal media company Lawdragon has named attorneys Charla Aldous and Brent Walker of Dallas' Aldous\Walker LLP to its list of the 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers for 2023.

In creating its plaintiff consumer list, the company focuses on select legal disciplines, including the following:

Wrongful death/catastrophic injury

Pharmaceutical/drug injury

Childhood and other sexual abuse

Aviation liability

Product liability

Toxic environmental liability

Lawdragon creates the list through extensive research, including a review of verdicts and settlements the lawyers have won, and gives consideration to how attorneys are viewed by their peers. The company says it seeks those "who are admired for their intellect and wisdom, as well as conduct and leadership."

"There are many heroes here, who will stand up for you and put their own resources on the line to get you justice," Lawdragon's publisher notes.

This is the 11th time Lawdragon has named Ms. Aldous to its list of top plaintiff lawyers and the third such honor for Mr. Walker. In addition, both attorneys are repeat honorees on the list of Texas Super Lawyers, D Magazine's list of Best Lawyers in Dallas, and the list of The Best Lawyers in America.

"It is always special to have someone recognize your work, although it's not the reason you do it," says Ms. Aldous. "Representing someone who has been harmed by others and standing up for them in court is an honor all its own."

"Charla and I have always said we will take a case because we believe in the people who have come to us for help," says Mr. Walker. "This is the kind of honor that indicates others believe in us as well. And for that, I'm grateful."

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation and specializes in high-profile, high-stakes cases. Learn more about the firm at http://www.aldouslaw.com.

