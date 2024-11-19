Charlamagne Tha God to Kick Off Day One of Project Liberty's Summit on the Future of the Internet

The media mogul and acclaimed host of "The Breakfast Club" radio show, known for his

straight-forward and honest commentary on current events, will take the main stage to moderate

a bipartisan discussion between policymakers.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, November 21, media mogul Charlamagne Tha God will open The Summit on the Future of the Internet by Project Liberty, a non-partisan organization founded to enable people to take back control of their digital lives by reclaiming a voice, choice, and stake in a better internet. Charlamagne, who has garnered heightened attention in recent months for his candid and balanced observations during the 2024 presidential election cycle, is leading the Summit's opening session.

The discussion, titled "At a Digital Crossroads: Bipartisan Tech Solutions to Unite a Nation," will explore how policymakers and citizens can come together to create a better online experience for all Americans. Charlamagne will moderate the conversation between Representatives Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Ro Khanna (D-C.A.).

The Summit is bringing together top leaders in technology, finance, and policy to develop concrete solutions for fixing the internet over the next four years, and beyond. Among the confirmed speakers are pioneering technologist Vint Cerf, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, TikTok content creator Zach Justice, and many other figures invested in shaping our digital futures.

"Project Liberty's Summit on the Future of the Internet will focus on showcasing both the solutions we now have to alleviate the harms of the current internet and the breadth of support needed to tackle this pressing issue," said Frank McCourt, Founder of Project Liberty. "I am inspired by Charlamagne, who speaks often about his own harmful experiences online, and I'm grateful for the spotlight he shines on this urgent work. As fathers, he and I have spoken of the concerns we share for our children, and all children, because of this broken internet...we are all vulnerable".

McCourt appeared on the popular radio show " The Breakfast Club " in September of this year. During the episode, McCourt discussed Project Liberty's vision for an upgraded internet that is optimized for truth, privacy, and democracy.

The first day of Summit programming will take place at the McCourt School of Public Policy on Georgetown University's Capitol Campus with the second day being hosted at the InterContinental Washington D.C on Friday. The Summit is invite-only but interested parties can sign-up to watch the Summit livestream ; and media can request media credentials by emailing [email protected] .

ABOUT PROJECT LIBERTY

Project Liberty is leading the movement to give people back control of their lives in the digital age by ensuring they have a voice, choice, and stake in a better internet. Started in 2019 and publicly launched in 2021 by civic entrepreneur Frank McCourt and supported by a $500-million commitment, Project Liberty includes the work of the Project Liberty Institute—a 501(c)(3) with an international partner network that includes Georgetown University, Stanford University, ETH in Zurich, and other leading academic institutions and civic organizations—and a technological team that is focused on developing the next generation of digital infrastructure. Project Liberty's activities include the release of the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP), which is stewarded by the Institute and available as a public utility to serve as the bedrock of a more equitable web and support a new era of innovation that empowers people over platforms and serves the common good.

