Charles & Colvard Partners with VideoShops to Bring Its Lab-Grown Jewelry and Customers to the Social Commerce Network with 50,000+ Influential Sellers

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (OTC: CTHR) (the "Company"), a globally recognized fine jewelry company that specializes in moissanite and lab-grown diamonds, today announced a strategic partnership with VideoShops, a next-generation social commerce network built to change how commerce flows through social with over 50,000 sellers transforming how people shop, share, and engage with today's consumers.

"We believe this partnership underscores Charles & Colvard's ongoing commitment to digital innovation, transparency, and shoppable experiences. Our goal is to deliver meaningful, modern shopping experiences that align with the values and passions of today's social ecommerce entrepreneurs and consumers alike, featuring our Made, not MinedTM fine jewelry," said Don O'Connell, President and CEO of Charles & Colvard.

The partnership brings Charles & Colvard's fine jewelry offerings to VideoShops' rapidly growing platform while allowing the Company's loyal customers, brides, stylists, and everyday jewelry lovers not only to shop but also to earn commission income by launching their own VideoShops storefront. VideoShops enables Charles & Colvard's product catalog to be distributed across customer-run storefronts, so that consumers can share products on their social feeds, group chats, and more.

"Charles & Colvard has always believed in empowering our customers," said O'Connell. "Our partnership with VideoShops allows our community to engage with our Made, not Mined™ brand in a powerful new way — earning while sharing their favorite Forever One™ moissanite and Caydia® lab-grown diamond products. VideoShops unlocks a performance-based sales force activated by everyday customers and creators who can share bridal moments, styling tips, and the latest jewelry trends. VideoShops' technology makes selling immediate, effortless, and affordable. Together, we're building a modern, socially-driven sales force rooted in trust and shared success," concluded O'Connell.

"Today's brands are struggling to keep up with the speed and scale of peer-to-peer commerce," said Nicole Winnaman, Co-Founder of VideoShops. "Today's consumers are shopping in real-time moments, inspired by a friend's engagement ring, a styling video, or a bridal party group chat. They trust people and communities they relate to, not paid influencers. VideoShops is the retail engine behind the next era of commerce, where every shopper can sell instantly, every product can be sold across every social interface, and every brand can activate a sales force that grows at the speed of shared culture," continued Winnaman.

VideoShops quickly captured the attention of some of the most influential investors and operators in technology, retail, media, and global commerce. Alongside Charles & Colvard, early supporters and strategic backers include Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez, Dick Costolo, Jeff Ubben, Kevin Mayer, Lyor Cohen, Phil Potter, and Princess Reema of Saudi Arabia. These leaders recognize VideoShops' potential to redefine social commerce on a global scale, and their conviction underscores the magnitude of the opportunity.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (OTC: CTHR) believes that fine jewelry should be as ethical as it is exquisite. Charles & Colvard is the original creator of lab-grown moissanite—a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. With the recent convertible note and equity investment from and distribution partnership with Ethara Capital LLC, an affiliate of Bhanderi Lab Grown Diamonds Inc. ("Bhanderi"), one of the largest LGD growers in the world, the Company is significantly expanding its product portfolio to include both moissanite and LGD gemstones and jewelry across its engagement, bridal, anniversary and fashion collections. The Company brings revolutionary gems and fine jewelry to market by using exclusively Made, not MinedTM above-ground gemstones and a dedication to 100% recycled precious metals. The Company's Forever One™ moissanite and Caydia® lab-grown diamond brands provide exceptional quality, incredible value, and a conscious approach to bridal, high-fashion, and everyday jewelry. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park region. For more information, please visit charlesandcolvard.com.

About VideoShops

VideoShops is a next-generation social commerce network built to transform how commerce flows through social. VideoShops Universal Merchant Engine™ is a proprietary retail infrastructure that ingests any merchant's full product catalog and instantly distributes every SKU across any seller, creator, or consumer storefront. Designed to eliminate the friction of legacy affiliate systems, VideoShops powers real-time selling with Same Day Pay™, unified checkout, and performance-only economics for merchants.

With VideoShops, anyone can become a seller in under 60 seconds, curating and sharing products they love across social platforms, messaging apps, or their own storefront link. For merchants, VideoShops unlocks a scalable, risk-free sales force driven by peer-to-peer recommendations, authentic discovery, and measurable results.

VideoShops is redefining the future of retail by transforming shoppers into earners, brands into networks, and product discovery into instant commerce. From beauty and fashion to jewelry, lifestyle, and travel, the platform is powering the fastest-growing engine for social-driven sales globally.

SOURCE Charles & Colvard, Ltd.