Charles A. Bonner is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SAUSALITO, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles A. Bonner is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for his outstanding contributions to the field of Law, his unwavering commitment to the legal community, and his professional excellence at The Law Offices of Bonner & Bonner.

Charles A. Bonner

A dynamic father and son practice, The Law Offices of Bonner & Bonner is committed to combating injustice, providing exceptional representation, and securing rightful compensation for their clients. Bonner & Bonner is highly recognized as a boutique practice with big firm tenacity, having served all-around clients nationally and internationally. The dedicated legal task force offers expertise to successfully assist people who have had their civil rights violated, been wrongfully terminated, worked in a hostile work environment, have been injured in an accident, or were injured because of exposure to toxic material.



Attorney Charles A. Bonner has been practicing Law as a Civil Rights and Environmental Attorney for 42 years. He has been the lead attorney in over 100 jury trials, involving civil rights cases, police misconduct cases, employment discrimination, and personal injury cases. Mr. Bonner is currently serving communities at The Law Offices of Bonner & Bonner alongside his son, Adam Cabral Bonner. A proud graduate of Stanford Law, Mr. Cabral has been a law partner with his father since 2006.



Mr. Bonner's unwavering commitment was inspired by his early involvement in the civil rights movement. Born in Selma, Alabama, Mr. Bonner joined the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) at the age of 16, training, sitting in, and peacefully marching for equal rights, and doing community organizing for the right to vote.



He became a field director for SNCC'S Voter Registration Project in Wilcox County in 1965, conducting voter education and voter registration drives. He was one of the hundreds who were beaten on Sunday, March 7, 1965, by Alabama State troopers, rushing the marchers on horseback and on foot, wielding whips, nightsticks, and tear gas on the Edmund Pettis Bridge during the "Bloody Sunday" Selma to Montgomery March for the Right to Vote.



Mr. Bonner is still fighting against discrimination, environmental injustice, violence, slavery, and human rights. His book, Tip of the Arrow, The Selma Student Nonviolent Movement, documents the decisive impact the children, including him, made on the 1960s civil rights movement. His first book, The Bracelet, the Story to End Child Sex Slavery, is based on a case where a 16-year-old girl was held as a sex slave by a multi-millionaire, revealing how she cleverly freed herself.



In 1972 he earned a degree in Anthropology at Sonoma State University, finishing his last 12 units studying Kiswahili in a Tanzanian village and obtaining a Certificate of Fluency from the Government of Tanzania. Mr. Bonner returned to the United States to further his education, first enrolling in Stanford in the Education Department, leaving to pursue his law degree from the New College School of Law in San Francisco, CA. He is a member of the California Bar Association and has been admitted to the United States Supreme Court.

