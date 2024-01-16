Charles Abraham named to Executive Board of Mazars in the US

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm in the US, today announced the election of Charles Abraham to its Executive Board, replacing Shahab Moreh, whose term expired at the end of 2023.

"Charles is a great addition to the Executive Board. His skills and experience bring an energy that will only serve to enhance our team," said Victor Wahba, Chairman and CEO of Mazars in the US. "I am confident that Charles will have a positive impact and his election aligns seamlessly with our core values of Association, Respect and Excellence. He maintains a strong focus on client service and actively promotes the Mazars Way: to listen, understand challenges, craft solutions and execute to help our teams and clients succeed."

Charles has 20 years of experience providing auditing and advisory services to the financial services industry. As the Financial Services Practice Leader at Mazars in the US, he is responsible for driving organic growth and increasing brand recognition across the sector. Charles provides accounting, auditing and advisory services to a range of financial institutions, from investment advisors to hedge funds, public and private alternative investment vehicles, broker-dealers, banks, and specialty finance companies. 

About Mazars USA LLP

Mazars USA LLP is an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international audit, tax and advisory organization with operations in 95+ countries and territories. With roots going back to 1921 in the US, the firm has significant national presence in strategic geographies, providing seamless access to 30,000+ professionals around the world. Our industry specialists deliver tailored services to a wide range of clients across sectors, including individuals, high-growth emerging companies, privately-owned businesses and large enterprises.

