Charles Arnell joins Fast Mobile Home Loans

PORTLAND, Ore., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Mobile Home Loans is excited to announce the addition of Charles Arnell as Executive Director.



Charles Arnell plans to help Fast Mobile Home loans scale the business up to a nationwide loan brand and help to develop a vertically integrated business model. Charles Arnell plans to focus on building brand awareness, developing efficient processing loan underwriting, and ultimately mobile home loan servicing.



About Charles Arnell:



Charles Arnell has more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage lending industry and more than 30 years as a start-up business entrepreneur.



Since 1988, Charles has been involved in emerging markets and small business start-ups. Charles started his first business before he graduated college and has never stopped his passion for creation and the cultivation of small business enterprises.



Charles Arnell successfully founded Town & Country Home Loans in 2001 and prior to that was the founder of the Mount Hood Snowboard Camp.



Fast Mobile Home Loans:



Fast Mobile Home Loans is a fast-growing consumer lending company headquartered in Portland, Oregon, focusing exclusively on providing financing for mobile homes and manufactured homes in parks.



Fast Mobile Home Loans' managing director and successful mortgage loan originator, Greg Downey, has worked with Charles Arnell as a peer in traditional home lending for over a decade. Downey is excited by the ability to bring Arnell's energy and creative drive to this emerging business model.



Downey said "Fast Mobile Home Loans is developing a sophisticated and technology driven 'concierge' model to mobile home lending for mobile homes in parks and on leased land" which he feels is missing from the current lending options in the mobile home financing market segment.



Downey stated, "thousands of mobile homes and manufactured homes are sold monthly nationwide, however there a large gap in knowledge, lending expertise, and consolidated resources on a national level."



Downey and Arnell both believe that their concierge service model is needed and has been sorely missing in the mobile home and manufactured home lending space and that Fast Mobile Home Loans are poised to be a "one-stop-shop" for all mobile home related loans.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12865002



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Fast Mobile Home Loans

Related Links

https://www.fastmobilehomeloans.com

