Charles B. Ammann Joins Ionic Digital as Chief Legal Officer

Mr. Ammann will support the continued growth of Ionic Digital

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionic Digital Inc. , a leading innovator in the bitcoin mining industry, today announced the appointment of Charles B. Ammann as Chief Legal Officer. With over 25 years of experience in legal and corporate governance, Mr. Ammann brings a wealth of expertise to Ionic Digital's executive team.

Mr. Ammann served from 2014 to 2023 as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at Semtech Corporation, where he was also that company's first Chief Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Officer. During his time at Semtech, Mr. Ammann played crucial roles in Corporate Governance and Conflict Management, Mergers and Acquisitions, Litigation Oversight, Employment Matters, Risk and Insurance Management, and Contract Negotiations. Semtech Corporation designs and manufactures semiconductors and has been a public company since 1967, listed on NASDAQ.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Ammann to Ionic Digital," said Matt Prusak, Chief Executive Officer at Ionic Digital. "His exemplary leadership and deep understanding of legal intricacies within the technology and semiconductor industries as a seasoned executive will be vital as we navigate complex regulatory landscapes, continue to drive innovation in digital mining, and pursue a listing on NASDAQ."

Mr. Ammann's strategic vision and dedication to excellence make him a natural fit for Ionic Digital. His commitment to advancing responsible investing and sustainability aligns perfectly with the company's long-term critical goals. Mr. Ammann's appointment reaffirms Ionic Digital's engagement in fostering sustainable growth and ethical business practices.

"I am thrilled to join Ionic Digital in these early days and contribute to its success," Mr. Ammann commented. "I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Ionic Digital to drive legal excellence, support innovation, and uphold the highest standards of corporate governance."

Mr. Ammann brings tremendous experience and insight to Ionic Digital from his distinguished career spanning various leadership roles in technology and energy-related construction. Before transitioning into corporate leadership, Mr. Ammann spent a decade as an attorney and was a Partner at GableGotwals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His education includes the University of Notre Dame where he graduated magna cum laude with a BBA and was the recipient of the prestigious Hamilton Award, the University of Tulsa where he received his MBA, and the University of Oklahoma where he earned a JD and served as Editor of the Oklahoma Law Review.

About Ionic Digital:

Ionic Digital is a North American bitcoin miner with facilities in operation and under development across North America. Ionic expects to be able to deploy up to 12.7 exahash to the Bitcoin network in 2024. For more information, visit ionicdigital.com and follow us on X at @IonicDigital .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Ionic Digital